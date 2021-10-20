CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazfit launches GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, and GTS 3 smartwatches in India with BioTracker PPD 3.0 sensors, 12-day battery life, and 150+ workout modes starting from ₹13,999 (US$187)

By Vaidyanathan Subramaniam
notebookcheck.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZepp Health (formerly Huami Technology) has launched the Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, and GTS 3 smartwatches today in India after launching them worldwide last week. Though not Wear OS devices, all three Amazfit smartwatches are powered by the company's proprietary Zepp OS. Zepp OS is based on the FreeRTOS...

www.notebookcheck.net

