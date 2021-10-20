CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Introducing the 2021 Kroc Fellows

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNPR is proud to welcome this year's Kroc Fellows to NPR: Michelle Aslam, Mia Estrada, and Taylor Jennings-Brown. They will spend the next year receiving training in audio and digital journalism, including writing, reporting, producing and editing. Their work and study experiences include both print and audio, with a stint at...

www.bpr.org

uab.edu

DNP Alumna is Fuld Fellow

University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing alumna Michele Hasselblad, DNP, RN, NE-BC (DNP 2020), has been selected as a postdoctoral fellow for the Helene Fuld Health Trust National Institute for Evidence-based Practice in Nursing and Healthcare in The Ohio State University College of Nursing. This prestigious one-year fellowship...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
duke.edu

Patrick Charbonneau and Jungsang Kim named APS fellows

Congratulations to Dr. Jungsang Kim, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Professor of Physics, and to Dr. Patrick Charbonneau, Professor of Chemistry and Professor of Physics, who were just named fellows of the American Physics Society. Kim was nominated for pioneering contributions to the research, development, invention, and entrepreneurship...
SCIENCE
#North Texas#Kera#Npr Kroc#The Daily Campus
miami.edu

Congratulations to our 2021-2022 fellows!

The Graduate School is proud to announce the distinguished students who were awarded Dean’s Fellowships, University of Miami (UM) Fellowships, Maytag Fellowships, McKnight Fellowships, National Science Foundation (NSF) Graduate Research Fellowships, the Wulkan Scholarship, and the Graduate School’s Dissertation Fellowship. Congratulations to our 2021-2022 Fellows!. Dean’s Fellowship. The Dean's Fellowship...
MIAMI, FL
uta.edu

Professor named Fellow by Human Factors and Ergonomics Society

Dr. Yan Xiao, professor in the Department of Undergraduate Nursing, has been named a 2021 Human Factors and Ergonomics Society Fellow. Dr. Xiao is among eight individuals from universities and private entities to be recognized with this honor for 2021. “I am so honored to be elected as a fellow...
ARLINGTON, TX
uci.edu

Nursing faculty inducted as American Academy of Nursing fellows

Professors Miriam Bender, Jung-Ah Lee honored for contributions to nursing profession. Associate Professors Miriam Bender and Jung-Ah Lee have been inducted into the 2021 class of fellows in the American Academy of Nursing (AAN). Fellows are selected from a pool of hundreds of applicants and are chosen for their contributions...
EDUCATION
ucsd.edu

Matthew Lovett-Barron Named 2021 Packard Fellow

UC San Diego neurobiologist Matthew Lovett-Barron was announced on Oct. 14, 2021 as a member of the 2021 class of Packard Fellows for Science and Engineering. Separately, earlier this year Lovett-Barron also was selected for the Searle Scholars Program. An assistant professor in the Division of Biological Sciences’ Section of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
yale.edu

Baker, Gozar elected fellows by the American Physical Society

The American Physical Society (APS) has elected Keith Baker, the D. Allan Bromley Professor of Physics, and research scientist Adrian Gozar as fellows of the society. APS is a nonprofit membership organization that advances the knowledge of physics and has more than 55,000 members, including physicists in academia, national laboratories, and industry. The society announced the election of more than 150 fellows for 2021 on Oct. 13.
SCIENCE
artforum.com

Joan Mitchell Foundation Announces Inaugural Fellows

The New York–based Joan Mitchell Foundation, which earlier this year refocused its funding model to better provide artists with long-term assistance, today announced the inaugural recipients of the Joan Mitchell Fellowship. Fifteen artists working in the fields of painting or sculpture will each receive an unrestricted $60,000 grant, to be disbursed over a five-year span. During that time, recipients will also be given access to such services as private consultations with arts professionals; networking meetings; and programs focused on personal finance, legacy planning, and critical discourse.
CHARITIES
gmu.edu

Postdoc program prepares fellows with training, mentoring

Brian Griffiths has made the study of the Amazon rainforest his life’s work. In addition to earning a PhD from George Mason University in environmental science and policy in 2020, Griffiths spent a year in Peru on a Fulbright living in the rainforest alongside the indigenous Maijuna people. “My research...
FAIRFAX, VA
Princeton University

Society of Fellows in the Liberal Arts welcomes new scholars

Four new scholars have joined the Society of Fellows in the Liberal Arts in this fall. The Society, established by a gift from charter trustee Lloyd Cotsen and the Humanities Council’s leadership in 1999, is an interdisciplinary community of postdoctoral fellows and Princeton faculty members that aims to bring innovative approaches to scholarship and teaching. It offers outstanding young scholars with a recent Ph.D. the opportunity to enhance their teaching and research over a period of three years.
PRINCETON, NJ
Psychiatric Times

The Promise of MacArthur Fellows for Solving Complicated Social Problems

The MacArthur Fellows for this year have been chosen. How is their work contributing to the field of psychiatry?. After I realized that I had missed the announcement of the CNN Heroes that we covered yesterday, I also realized I missed the announcement on September 28th of another favorite award of mine. These are the annual MacArthur Fellows who receive a $625,000 no-strings-attached grant for showing exceptional creativity. Often those selected are working across multiple disciplines because social problems, such as racism and climate change, are so complicated.
MENTAL HEALTH
furman.edu

Greenville think tank CEO named Ascend Fellow

The Post and Courier reports on Greenville native and 2005 Furman University history graduate Joe Waters, who has been named to the 2021-22 cohort of Aspen Institute Ascend Fellows. Over the course of 18 months, Waters, CEO of Capita, will collaborate with the 18-member cohort on a program that aims to drive policy and political agendas around the success of children and families. Waters founded Capita in 2018 with Furman alumni Brandon Hinman ’03 (philosophy) and Grady Powell ’03 (economics).
GREENVILLE, SC
uci.edu

Professor Kathleen Johnson an AGU LANDInG inaugural Fellow

The geosciences are one of the least diverse of all the scientific disciplines. It’s a grim statistic that Professor Kathleen Johnson of the UCI Department of Earth System Science, who’s a member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, is all too familiar with; of the underrepresented groups in the geosciences, Native Americans are among the least represented. Johnson, who currently serves as ADVANCE Equity Advisor for the School of Physical Sciences and Vice-Chair for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) for the Department of Earth System Science, has long been involved in efforts to increase participation of Native Americans and other underrepresented groups in the geosciences. Most notably, from 2012 to 2017, she led the UCI American Indian Summer Institute in Earth System Science (AISIESS), which saw over 120 Native American high school students visit UCI to learn about earth and environmental science and conduct research on Tribal environmental issues.
SCIENCE
stlrecord.com

Partner Named Distinguished Pro Bono Fellow by ACTL

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP issued the following announcement on Oct. 18. BCLP Partner Charlie Weiss has been recognized as a Distinguished Pro Bono Fellow by the American College of Trial Lawyers (ACTL). As part of this recognition, Charlie also was appointed to the college’s Distinguished Pro Bono Fellows Committee.
LAW
ELON University

Sirena Hargrove-Leak named Engineering Unleashed Fellow

Associate Professor of Engineering Sirena Hargrove-Leak was recently named a 2021 Engineering Unleashed Fellow by the Kern Entrepreneurial Engineering Network. Hargrove-Leak was one of 27 fellows selected from higher education institutions across the U.S. and will use the fellowship to advance creativity and maker skills in engineering courses at colleges nationwide. Hargrove-Leak is the director of Elon’s Bachelor of Science Engineering Program.
ELON, NC
bpr.org

The News Roundup — International

A gang that kidnapped a group of American and Canadian missionaries has asked for a ransom of $17 million for their safe return. The White House said that the FBI is working on a solution and is part of a coordinated government effort to return the religious workers home safely.
PUBLIC SAFETY

