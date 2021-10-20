Boston Red Sox faces Houston Astros in Game 5 of ALCS

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Red Sox weren’t able to get the win in Game 5 against the Astros in Boston on Wednesday. This series now heads to Houston, Texas.

Nathan Evoldi is still scheduled to start for the Red Sox in Game 6. Red Sox nation is still confident a World Series is in reach.

“Heart palpitations, sick to your stomach sometimes, but it’s fun, it’s exciting. Who would’ve thought they were going to be here in the beginning of the year which is weird to say about the Red Sox because they’re always in contention,” said Brian Milonas from Derry, New Hampshire.

If you’re Red Sox fan you know it doesn’t come easy. However, the Red Sox still have a chance to make their second World Series appearance in the last four years even against a tough Houston Astros team.

“This team has been resilient all year long so anything could happen in this series I think,” said Matt Pettengill of Goffstown, New Hampshire.

The ALCS has been a back and fourth battle for the Sox but Red Sox nation always has their back, even if that means making the trip from hundreds of miles away.

Joe Minor of Nashville, Tennessee told 22News, “Long flight from Nashville Tennessee to Boston. Got here to Boston and it’s colder than Nashville but just the warm blood of getting the Red Sox game going is really fun.”

“I have never been to Boston and so we decided to come up here for this game specifically. We bought tickets a week ago and we have just seen them climb. It makes you excited and it is fun to see the camaraderie around the city and to see people get really excited and it’s just more fun to be part of it,” said Brittany Cotten from Nashville, Tennessee.

Many making their first trip to Fenway for the championship series. Some dawning some unique apparel like a Sox fan wearing a laundry cart on his head, a ritual the Red Sox do in the dugout after every homerun.

“It’s our first time down here, wanted to bring the boy down. Been into baseball for a lot of years and we’re getting back into it a little bit and getting the local boys heated up and it’s very exciting, that’s for sure,” said Steven Johnson from Standish, Maine.

Game 1 October 15: Red Sox 4, Astros 5

Game 2 October 16: Red Sox 9, Astros 5

Game 3 October 18: Red Sox 12, Astros 3

Game 4 October 19: Red Sox 2, Astros 9

Games 6 and 7 will be back in Houston on Friday and, if necessary, Saturday.

Game 5 Wednesday, October 20 at 5:08 p.m. at Fenway

Game 6 Friday, October 22 at 8:08 p.m.

Game 7 Saturday, October 23 at 8:08 p.m.

