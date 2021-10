The family of Wongel Estifanos, the 6-year-old girl who died after suffering injuries on a Colorado amusement park ride, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed almost a month after the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment's Division of Oil and Public Safety released its final report regarding the incident, which found that the girl was not buckled into the attraction by ride operators at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

ACCIDENTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO