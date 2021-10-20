CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United vs. Atalanta score, highlights: Live updates from Group F action at Old Trafford

By Jonathan Johnson
Cover picture for the articleManchester United take on Atalanta in UEFA Champions League Group F on Paramount+ with the Italians top of the pile and the Red Devils third after losing one of their two opening games. Home manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under-fire after losses to Young Boys, West Ham United, Aston...

fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United transfer news: Jesse Lingard open to leaving Old Trafford

Jesse Lingard is reportedly prepared to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Lingard would be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a non-UK club in the new year anyway - but there is a sense that he may want to get a move done then with next winter's World Cup in mind.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba's public criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United's tactics 'doesn't sit well' with former club captain Rio Ferdinand, as he admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with French star after Leicester outburst

Rio Ferdinand admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with Paul Pogba and his recent public outburst had he been his team-mate. The Frenchman spoke candidly in a post-match interview after Manchester United's 4-2 defeat at Leicester City. Speaking to the BBC after their loss at the King Power Stadium - their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Leicester vs Manchester United LIVE: Follow all the action from the King Power Stadium as it happens, plus the rest of the 3pm Premier League games

Out-of-sorts Leicester City welcome a stuttering Manchester United on Saturday afternoon - with both teams desperate for victory. Going into this weekend's set of fixtures, Leicester sit 13th in the Premier League - having won just two of their seven matches so far - while fourth-placed United dropped five points at home in their last two games (having lost to Aston Villa and drawn with Everton).
PREMIER LEAGUE
soccertimes.com

Manchester United vs Atalanta preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Manchester United (3/4) vs Atalanta (10/3) On Wednesday night, Manchester United host Atalanta at Old Trafford, in what could be a pivotal game in Group F of the Champions League. Manchester United. Red Devils head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing a major test...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Atalanta live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester United face Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.United are need of another win after that dramatic last-gasp goal by Cristiano Ronaldo sunk Villarreal at Old Trafford two weeks ago.FOLLOW LIVE: Man United vs Atalanta – latest updatesThat followed a shock opening defeat at Swiss side Young Boys, and it means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side sit third after two games.Atalanta are top of the group after beating Young Boys and a draw against Villarreal, so this promises to be a potentially crucial game in the race for qualification. Here is everything you need to know.When is the match?Manchester United vs Atalanta is tonight, Wednesday 19 October, at 8pm BST.How can I watch it?The game will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport. Subscribers can stream online via the BT Sport app and BT Sport website. Confirmed line-upsManchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, RonaldoAtalanta: Musso; Zappacosta, Palomino, Demiral, Maehle; Freuler, De Roon, Pasalic; Ilicic, Koopmeiners; MurielOddsMan United 3/4Draw 3/1Atalanta 10/3PredictionUnited desperately need a victory to lift morale after a hammering at Leicester on the weekend, and have the firepower to get one here. Manchester United 2-0 Atalanta.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Manchester United vs Atalanta: 3 things learned from Bruno-led comeback

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 82nd-minute header of a Luke Shaw cross completed a brilliant Manchester United comeback in a 3-2 win over Atalanta in UEFA Champions League action at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Bruno Fernandes set up second-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire to set the stage after Atalanta’s Mario...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt was grabbed by a pitch invader who stormed the pitch after Manchester United's comeback against Atalanta - with stewards at Old Trafford forced into dramatic chase before catching them

Manchester United stewards were forced to wrestle a pitch invader to the ground after a supporter raced on to the pitch and tugged on Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt. Ronaldo's heroics once again helped United to a stunning comeback victory in the Champions League, after he scored a crashing header late on to seal the result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool humiliation joins Manchester United’s heaviest Premier League defeats

Manchester United have crashed to an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool to pile the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick at a shellshocked Old Trafford, with some home fans having already left before a miserable afternoon was made worse by the dismissal of half-time substitute Paul Pogba for a foul on Naby Keita.Here, the PA news agency charts eight other heavy losses United have suffered in the Premier League.Newcastle 5 Manchester United 0, October 20, 1996Philippe Albert’s stunning lob over Peter Schmeichel capped a thumping win as Kevin Keegan’s men gained some revenge having lost the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba hails Manchester United for showing great 'character' in their comeback win against Atalanta and insists 'you could feel the belief and the positive energy' at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba believes Manchester United showed their true character by bouncing back from recent poor performances and a two-goal deficit to seal a stunning 3-2 comeback win against Atalanta. All eyes were on Old Trafford on Wednesday to see whether under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could steer his side to victory...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Manchester United vs Liverpool Player Ratings as the Reds thrash United at Old Trafford

Manchester United had a nightmare game at Old Trafford as they lost by 5 goals to Liverpool. Salah scored an amazing hattrick, Jota and Keita also scored goals. In the entire game, Liverpool never allowed United to get back in the game. Also, in the 2nd half, Pogba’s red card left them with 10 men army which also jolted United’s hope.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

WATCH: Unstoppable Mohamed Salah scores hattrick at the Old Trafford as Liverpool continue to dominate Manchester United

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah continues his amazing goal scoring form as he scores an amazing hattrick. Liverpool took the lead in the fifth minute after Mo Salah played Naby Keita as the midfielder slotted home from close range. Diogo Jota doubled scoring past David De Gea before the 15th minute mark after a low cross from Alexander Arnold.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Serie A: Weston McKennie scores, but Sassuolo pull off historic win over Juventus; Inter, Roma, Atalanta win

This week's first slate of games is almost done with just Napoli against Bologna left on Thursday and like Tuesday, Wednesday produced some significant results. Juventus lost again while Inter Milan, Roma, Lazio, and Atalanta all won to further define the top end of Serie A which already has 10 points between leaders AC Milan and La Dea just outside of the UEFA Champions League places. You can catch every Serie A match on Paramount+.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

BREAKING NEWS: Manchester City fan, 63, is fighting for his life after he was attacked by 'cowardly' Club Brugge fans at a service station

A Manchester City fan is fighting for his life after a 'cowardly' attack by Club Brugge fans following Tuesday night's Champions League encounter. A 63-year-old supporter, who is part of supporters' group Blue Moon Belgium, was attacked at a service station near the ground because of his Manchester City scarf, the group said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sports

Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool score, highlights, goal updates from UEFA Champions League group stage match

In what is perhaps the most mouth watering tie of the week Atletico Madrid welcome Liverpool to the Spanish capital with top spot in Group B on the line on Paramount+. Jurgen Klopp's side have won both of their group stage matches so far and will be buoyed by the return of Fabinho and Alisson to the side that crushed Watford 5-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah’s season so far – a player in the form of his life

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and his form has led to him being hailed as currently the best player in the world.The Egypt international, who grabbed a hat-trick in Sunday’s 5-0 Premier League win at Manchester United has scored in every game bar one this campaign.Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Salah’s season so far.Form of his lifeSalah has scored 15 goals in 13 appearances. The only team to prevent him finding the net are Burnley, back on August 21. By comparison, in his first year at...
PREMIER LEAGUE

