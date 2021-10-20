CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Emily Blunt Up For Christopher Nolan's Next Film Oppenheimer

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Blunt (A Quiet Place) is reportedly up for Christopher Nolan's new fim, Oppenheimer, in the role of the wife of infamous scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer is of course the man who ran the secret Manhattan Project which led to the creation of the Atomic Bomb during WWII. Nolan only...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
film-book.com

OPPENHEIMER (2023): Cillian Murphy To Star in Christopher Nolan’s Forthcoming Film

Cillian Murphy Set To Work With Christopher Nolan Again. Cillian Murphy will be starring in acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film which is tentatively titled Oppenheimer. The story of famous scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer is at the core of the next film director Christopher Nolan will be making. Cillian Murphy,...
MOVIES
westwoodhorizon.com

Christopher Nolan Retrospective Series: Part Four, ‘Batman Begins’

This piece is part four of a six-part series. Read the third installment here. I’d be nervous if my favorite director transitioned into superhero movies, but in the case of Christopher Nolan, his sheer versatility is showcased brilliantly with the story of Batman. Batman Begins was released to general audiences on June 15, 2005, and tells the origin story of the classic DC superhero, Batman.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Follow-Up Reportedly Landed A Jungle Cruise Star

Now that Tenet has come and gone, Christopher Nolan is deep into putting together his next movie, a biopic about theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in developing the atomic bomb during World War II as leader of the Manhattan Project. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Cillian Murphy will play Oppenheimer in the biopic, and now word’s come in that Jungle Cruise star Emily Blunt is being eyed for a substantial role.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Eternals’: Chloé Zhao Drew Inspiration From Terrence Malick, Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve & More For Her Marvel Film

With the release of most Marvel Studios films, inevitably the filmmaker behind the feature is asked about any sort of cinematic inspirations that went into the making of the latest superhero epic. And for “Eternals,” director Chloé Zhao drew inspiration from some surprising films from some of the greatest filmmakers of all time.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Robert Downey Jr
Person
John Krasinski
Person
J. Robert Oppenheimer
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Emma Thomas
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Emily Blunt
Cinema Blend

Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Saw Christopher Nolan’s Tenet ‘Several Times,’ Gives Us His Review

The best part of interviewing famous directors is when they prove themselves to be huge fans of OTHER famous directors. Quentin Tarantino will rave about an Italian master that he adores, or Martin Scorsese will explain what makes Steven Spielberg so special. And then there’s the reaction that Dune and Arrival filmmaker Denis Villeneuve gave to CinemaBlend’s official ReelBlend podcast when we asked him about Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Christopher Nolan reviews Dune: "A real gift to film fans everywhere"

It’s always a rare treat to hear directors gush over another filmmaker’s work – and Christopher Nolan’s thoughts on Denis Villeneuve’s Dune are no exception. Speaking alongside Villeneuve on The Director’s Cut podcast (H/T IndieWire), Nolan called the sci-fi epic "one of the most seamless marriages of live action photography and computer-generated visual effects that I’ve seen." Nolan added: "It’s very, very compelling at every turn."
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Christopher Nolan Thanks Denis Villeneuve for Dune, Calling It an 'Extraordinary Piece of Work'

Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve shared a conversation over the weekend for the 'Directors Cut Podcast' following a screening of Villeneuve's Dune. Nolan, a kindred spirit when it comes to outsider art backed by the big budget studios, had nothing but praise for the director and his monumental undertaking. It was an exchange between two filmmakers who share similar struggles to create their singular vision under the big tent poles.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Next Film Oppenheimer#Manhattan Project#Universal Pictures#Marvel
Mashed

The Comforting Meal Emily Blunt Makes For Her Kids

Emily Blunt has a special connection to food that goes back years. She reveals on Ruthie Rogers' "River Cafe Table 4" podcast that growing up, a lot of the food she ate with her family was very simple. The one exception to this was the huge and "very British" Sunday roast they had every week. Indeed, the actress recalls seeing her father's plate always "swimming" in gravy. But for the most part, her mother did the majority of cooking around the house, and because she had so many children, the meals needed to appeal to all different sorts of flavor palettes.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

New A Quiet Place Movie Loses Director

Following the success of A Quiet Place Part II earlier this year Paramount Pictures moved quickly to make sure that the next entry in the franchise, a spinoff feature film set in the same universe, was already in the works. It had previously been reported that Take Shelter and Midnight Special filmmaker Jeff Nichols would write and direct the new movie but that plan has now changed. According to a report from Deadline, Nichols and Paramount have "amicably" parted ways on him helming the film but he's moving over to work on an original sci-fi project for the studio which they are reportedly "very high on."
MOVIES
Deadline

Ryan Gosling And Universal’s ‘Wolfman’ Sets Derek Cianfrance As Director

EXCLUSIVE: Universal’s latest Wolfman movie starring Ryan Gosling looks to be gaining momentum as the studio has zeroed in on a director that knows the Oscar-nominated actor’s work very well. Sources tell Deadline that Derek Cianfrance, who teamed with Gosling on the dramas Place Beyond the Pines and Blue Valentine, is in talks to direct a new take on the studio’s classic monster character. Cianfrance steps in for Leigh Whannell, who parted ways with the project earlier this year due to scheduling. Gosling, Ken Kao and Jason Blum are producing, and Cianfrance is penning the script. It’s unknown what the new take on Wolfman...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WXYZ

Review: 'Dune' all dressed up with nowhere to go until the next film

(WXYZ) — Tom Santilli is a respected journalist and member of the Critics Choice Association, Detroit Film Critics Society and Online Film Critics Society since 2010. Tom is the Executive Producer and co-host of the syndicated TV show, "Movie Show Plus," which has been on the air for 20+ years in the Metro-Detroit market and Mid-West. He is also the film critic for WXYZ-TV. Twitter: @tomsantilli, Facebook & Instagram: @filmsurvivor.
DETROIT, MI
Mashed

The Burger King Menu Item Emily Blunt Used To Eat Every Day

Emily Blunt has impressed audiences with her acting talents over the years. Notably, she found a wide audience when she starred opposite Anne Hathaway in "The Devil Wears Prada” back in 2008, per Us Weekly. The actress went on to star in a number of other movies and television shows — eventually marrying John Krasinski in 2010 — and her intense work schedule required her to keep her energy up.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Emily Blunt Praises Dwayne Johnson Behind The Scenes Of Jungle Cruise

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson are the dynamic duo we never knew we needed in Disney’s Jungle Cruise. The film, which is inspired by the Disneyland attraction, follows Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) and skipper Frank Wolff (Johnson) on a rollicking ride down the Amazon. The on-screen chemistry between these two actors is explosive in more ways than one, and Blunt has given fans an inside look at their partnership in a new behind-the-scenes clip.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Enlists Brendan Fraser as Villain

Brendan Fraser is headed to Gotham City. The actor will play the villain in Batgirl, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. He is playing the pyro-themed Batman villain Firefly, according to sources. Batgirl stars Leslie Grace as the superhero, with Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directing from a script by Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. The DC film is set to debut on HBO Max and centers on Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. J.K. Simmons returns as Jim Gordon in the film after portraying him in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Batgirl is expected to bow on HBO Max sometime in 2022. Fraser, who was a genre mainstay in the 1990s thanks to The Mummy films, already has jumped into the world of DC before as part of the cast of the TV series Doom Patrol. Deadline first reported the news of his casting. The actor is repped by The Gersh Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. — Borys Kit contributed reporting. A previous version incorrectly stated Fraser was playing the villain Carmine Falcone. 
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

Emily Blunt Will Host the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards

When the CFDA Fashion Awards return as an in-person event on November 10, they will do so with a very glamorous new host: Emily Blunt. The British actress, famous for roles like Mary Poppins (quite stylish in that red coat), A Quiet Place (more scary than stylish), and The Devil Wears Prada (stylish in a scary way!), will emcee the evening inside The Pool Room and Grill.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy