Four non-students arrested on Grambling campus with guns, drugs

Following two deadly shootings on Grambling's campus within four days last week, law enforcement arrested four men there and accused them of having guns and drugs.

None of the four men arrested are students at the university, officials say.

Stations KTVE and KARD are reporting that Grambling Police arrested Xavien Smith, 18, and Deontae Franklin, 20, who apparently had been living in a dorm room for at least two days where guns and drugs were found, even though they aren't students.

Police seized three guns and almost three grams of pot from those two young men, the stations are reporting. Franklin was charged with Possession of a Firearm on School Campus and Trespassing. Smith was charged with Possession of a Firearm on School Campus, Trespassing, and Possession of Marijuana.

Also on Monday, Ringgold Police found two men at the Eddie Robinson Stadium after the university's 9:30 p.m. curfew. They arrested Isiah Ward, 19 and Sherman Sylvester, 18 and booked them with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm near drugs.

Those young men told police that they were staying with friends on campus, went out to get pizza and got lost.

Two people died in separate shootings at Grambling last week, which was the school's homecoming week. State Police are investigating both shootings. Two people died, one was critically injured and seven others were wounded, police said. Only one of those people is a currently-enrolled student, police say.

