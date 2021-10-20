CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoop Dogg Turns 50: Check Out a List of Snoop Activities To Properly Celebrate The Occasion

By Sammy Approved
 7 days ago
Happy C Day, Snoop Dogg!

Snoop turns 50 today (October 20). The rapper, media personality and businessman celebrates his birthday with a custom Lakers inspired old school that has a photo of himself, the late Kobe Bryant and the rest of the Lakers team celebrating a victorious win spray painted across the trunk.

The Grammy award winning rapper has made a name for himself in music since the early 90’s when he was featured on Dr. Dre’s debut solo single, “Deep Cover” and then on Dre’s debut solo album, The Chronic. Snoop Dogg went on to create a profitable and reputable solo career with timeless hits that still have us dropping it like it’s hot.

Snoop used the success of his rap career to catapult him into mainstream stardom, creating various shows like VH1 show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party. Aside from his newfound media personality career, he is a social media star sharing content to keep his fans entertained. While most 50 year olds might shy away from the digital age, Snoop Dogg learned to embrace it and it has led to his own partnerships and major business ventures like his collaboration with 12 Crimes wine.

Fans tend to forget that Snoop Dogg is a grandfather to three grandchildren because of his innate youthfulness. The rapper is so full of life and continues to release hits with the next generation of rap stars. He has accomplished a great deal in 50 years of life.

We celebrate the famed artist’s birthday and his many accolades with a list of activities only Snoop Dogg could do to commemorate the momentous occasion.

Check out the list below.

New York City, NY
