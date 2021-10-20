CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

The injury bug is hitting the Sabres

By Paul Hamilton
WGR550
WGR550
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FMzmI_0cXF7V2800

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – Injuries are starting to pile up for the Sabres. Vinnie Hinostroza did not practice on Wednesday while Cody Eakin crashed into the net and had to leave. Hinostroza was on a maintenance day and the Sabres say he should be OK. Eakin was still being evaluated after practice with an update coming on Thursday.

Rasmus Dahlin got hit in the face with a puck during Tuesday’s game and had to wear a full face shield Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCbUU_0cXF7V2800
Photo credit @pham1717

Those injuries are on top of the ones Buffalo already has in Casey Mittelstadt, Henri Jokiharju and Mattias Samuelsson. You can also throw Jack Eichel in there too since he’s still on the team.

Robert Hagg is ninth in the NHL in blocked shots with nine in three games. That’s only two behind the league leaders. Hagg is fourth on the Sabres in ice-time at 19:02 per game. He said he understands what his role is on this team, “That’s what I’m trying to bring every night, play hard, play physical and blocking shots when you have to do it, so I don’t know if I can say I was lucky, but it’s part of my game and I’ll try to do that to help the team win.”

In the first three games the Sabres seem to be able to wear teams down in the third period. Tough practices are now the norm instead of being a punishment. Hagg said, “The way you practice is usually the way you play too, so we try to bring high intensity every time we go on the ice and I thought training camp was unbelievable and he’s been doing a good job getting us in shape.”

When Hagg found out he was traded, he told Don Granato that he wants to use this opportunity to be a better defenseman. He said, “My game without the puck has always been my strength, so right now I want to keep pushing that, that’s what I’m good at I guess, but I still want to take another step with the puck and make the right plays at the right time and just develop as a player.

“Its games, practice and most of it is confidence too where if you have confidence from your coaches and your teammates you keep growing as well.”

Hagg has done very well being paired with Mark Pysyk. They seem to complement each other and Hagg has been impressed. “He’s unbelievable to play with, he’s in the right spot at the right time and I hope we can build something from that.”

Even though there haven’t been a lot of fans at the games, they have been livelier than 19,000 fans have been here in Buffalo in 10 seasons. In those years, the team gave them nothing to cheer about, but Granato wants his team to play exciting hockey and they really helped the fans put energy in the building. Hagg was amazed with what he saw after Game 1, “I was sitting in the third period actually having goose bumps when they were singing and clapping and all that, so it was a lot of fun.”

Wednesday’s lines:

Skinner – Cozens – Bjork

Caggiula – Ruotsalainen – Hayden

Asplund – Thompson – Olofsson

Girgensons – Eakin – Okposo

Butcher – Dahlin

Bryson – Miller

Hagg – Pysyk

Comments / 2

Related
chatsports.com

Wait, Are the Buffalo Sabres.... Good?

Buffalo Sabres Goals: Kyle Okposo; Zemgus Girgensons; Victor Olofsson; Anders Bjork; Tage Thompson. There were only 8,467 fans in attendance at Thursday night’s Sabres game, but they certainly got a treat. I don’t think anyone expected Buffalo to come out of the gate swinging like that, or pull off such a performance.
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: Blockbuster Eichel Trade Brewing Between Vegas And Buffalo.

With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
NHL
WGR550

Dustin Tokarski comes out of nowhere to win job with Sabres

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres have decided on their goaltending for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Craig Anderson will be here, as expected, but a guy nobody was talking about won the other job. Dustin Tokarski has been, by far, the best goalie the Sabres have had this...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinnie Hinostroza
Person
Mark Pysyk
Person
Mattias Samuelsson
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Casey Mittelstadt
Person
Cody Eakin
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Don Granato
WGR550

The Sabres waive Jonsson-Fjallby

With seven defensemen on the roster, Eakin and Hayden are currently the extra forwards which leaves no room for rookie JJ Peterka. That could change if Kevyn Adams makes a trade before Monday afternoon’s deadline.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres end 2021 preseason with win over Detroit

The Buffalo Sabres closed the 2021 preseason with a 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon at KeyBank Center. The Sabres were given the first power play of the game after Marc Staal was whistled for tripping. However, the blue and gold were not able to take advantage of the opportunity.
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres lose Casey Mittelstadt, Henri Jokiharju to injuries: ‘Not short-term’

BUFFALO – The Sabres’ opening night 5-1 opening-night win proved to be costly. Top center Casey Mittelstadt and first-pair defenseman Henri Jokiharju will both be sidelined at least two weeks after suffering injuries, coach Don Granato said. Mittelstadt suffered an upper-body injury when Brendan Gallagher hectored him after he intercepted...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGR550

Zemgus Girgensons honored to represent Latvia in 2022 Winter Olympics

The International Ice Hockey Federation, along with the National Hockey League and NHL Players' Association, announced this week the provisional rosters for the participating teams in the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. As of Friday, 11 of the 12 countries competing in the games have announced the...
NHL
WGR550

Rasmus Dahlin believes in his Sabres teammates

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres got their final practice in on Wednesday before opening the 2021-22 season on Thursday at home against the Montreal Canadiens. Drake Caggiula returned to practice after having to leave on Tuesday with an unspecified injury. With Rasmus Ristolainen and Jake McCabe both...
NHL
Yardbarker

Christian Wolanin claimed by the Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have claimed defenseman Christian Wolanin off of waivers from the Los Angeles Kings. Wolanin, 26, was placed on the wire yesterday, and while the Kings hoped he would clear and be assigned to the Ontario Reign in the American Hockey League, that wasn’t the case. Wolanin didn’t...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo News

Casey Mittelstadt exits Sabres' opening win with upper-body injury

Casey Mittelstadt's status is uncertain after the 22-year-old center exited the Buffalo Sabres' 5-1 season-opening win Thursday with an upper-body injury. Mittelstadt did not return to the game after he sprung Vinnie Hinostroza for a breakaway with 9:53 remaining in the second period. It appeared that Mittelstadt may have been hooked on the wrist during the play by a Montreal Canadiens defender.
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

Sabres begin season with resounding win over Montreal

The Buffalo Sabres opened the season with a convincing 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night at KeyBank Center. Buffalo used special teams as a catalyst to their success with three power play goals against the Canadiens.
NHL
WGR550

OPINION: Five bold predictions for 2021-22 Sabres season

After a relatively active offseason, and a partly inactive offseason for other reasons, the Buffalo Sabres are ready to open up the 2021-22 season on Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens at KeyBank Center. To say the last 10 seasons of Sabres hockey has been a disappointment would be an...
NHL
WGR550

OPINION: Three observations: Sabres win in exciting fashion

Despite the announced attendance being 8,467 fans on Thursday night at KeyBank Center, one thing's for sure: it certainly sounded like there were a lot more fans in attendance after the Buffalo Sabres wiped the floor with the Montreal Canadiens by a score of 5-1. The Sabres opened the scoring...
NHL
diebytheblade.com

The Morning After: The Sabres Are Undefeated

The Rochester Americans open their AHL campaign on Sunday afternoon. Tune in on AHL TV (free preview!!) at 3 p.m. as they visit the Utica Comets. Before the game, check out Bryan’s in-depth look at this year’s roster. [Die by the Blade]. After Saturday’s Sabres game, Cody Eakin said the...
NHL
Buffalo News

Two key injuries quickly shake Buffalo Sabres back to reality after big opening night

You can douse some of the sparklers set off by that scintillating victory Thursday night over the Montreal Canadiens. Reality set in fast Friday for the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres rode a 30-save performance by 40-year-old goalie Craig Anderson to a 5-1 season-opening win over the Montreal Canadiens. And not...
NHL
WHEC TV-10

Sabres prepare for season opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Buffalo Sabres look to rebound from a last place finish in the east division a year ago when they open things up against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Buffalo went (2-4) in its exhibition games over the past few weeks. This will be Don...
NHL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
388
Followers
2K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy