The injury bug is hitting the Sabres

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – Injuries are starting to pile up for the Sabres. Vinnie Hinostroza did not practice on Wednesday while Cody Eakin crashed into the net and had to leave. Hinostroza was on a maintenance day and the Sabres say he should be OK. Eakin was still being evaluated after practice with an update coming on Thursday.

Rasmus Dahlin got hit in the face with a puck during Tuesday’s game and had to wear a full face shield Wednesday.

Photo credit @pham1717

Those injuries are on top of the ones Buffalo already has in Casey Mittelstadt, Henri Jokiharju and Mattias Samuelsson. You can also throw Jack Eichel in there too since he’s still on the team.

Robert Hagg is ninth in the NHL in blocked shots with nine in three games. That’s only two behind the league leaders. Hagg is fourth on the Sabres in ice-time at 19:02 per game. He said he understands what his role is on this team, “That’s what I’m trying to bring every night, play hard, play physical and blocking shots when you have to do it, so I don’t know if I can say I was lucky, but it’s part of my game and I’ll try to do that to help the team win.”

In the first three games the Sabres seem to be able to wear teams down in the third period. Tough practices are now the norm instead of being a punishment. Hagg said, “The way you practice is usually the way you play too, so we try to bring high intensity every time we go on the ice and I thought training camp was unbelievable and he’s been doing a good job getting us in shape.”

When Hagg found out he was traded, he told Don Granato that he wants to use this opportunity to be a better defenseman. He said, “My game without the puck has always been my strength, so right now I want to keep pushing that, that’s what I’m good at I guess, but I still want to take another step with the puck and make the right plays at the right time and just develop as a player.

“Its games, practice and most of it is confidence too where if you have confidence from your coaches and your teammates you keep growing as well.”

Hagg has done very well being paired with Mark Pysyk. They seem to complement each other and Hagg has been impressed. “He’s unbelievable to play with, he’s in the right spot at the right time and I hope we can build something from that.”

Even though there haven’t been a lot of fans at the games, they have been livelier than 19,000 fans have been here in Buffalo in 10 seasons. In those years, the team gave them nothing to cheer about, but Granato wants his team to play exciting hockey and they really helped the fans put energy in the building. Hagg was amazed with what he saw after Game 1, “I was sitting in the third period actually having goose bumps when they were singing and clapping and all that, so it was a lot of fun.”

Wednesday’s lines:

Skinner – Cozens – Bjork

Caggiula – Ruotsalainen – Hayden

Asplund – Thompson – Olofsson

Girgensons – Eakin – Okposo

Butcher – Dahlin

Bryson – Miller

Hagg – Pysyk