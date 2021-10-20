CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Louisiana Cop Rips Out Black Woman’s Braids In Brutal Attack Caught On Video Recorded Minutes After 3 Boys Jumped Her

By Zack Linly
NewsOne
NewsOne
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NYlma_0cXF7RVE00

“Back the blue” enthusiasts have a go-to narrative to toss around anytime people are criticizing the racism and brutality of police officers: “Everyone hates cops until they need one.”

This, of course, is a position of privilege as white people tend to be unaware of anyone’s lived experiences besides their own, and that privilege blinds them to the fact that Black people hate cops…even when we need them.

Meet Shantel Arnold.

On Sept. 20, the 34-year-old Black woman who is less than five feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds was attacked by three local boys in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, according to WWNO 89.9.

The attack was reportedly caught on camera before the boys were chased away by 71-year-old Lionel Gray, whom Arnold considers her stepfather. As shameful and horrendous as that attack was, Arnold said her most serious injuries weren’t caused until the police arrived.

“I’m on my way home. I ain’t make it all the way to the block, the police come out of nowhere, swarming, getting me like, ‘Come here.’ I’m like, ‘What’s going on? I just got beat up by two children, what ya’ll doing?’” Arnold told internal investigators who are looking into the actions of the sheriff’s deputy involved in the second attack on the victim.

Two witnesses who were also interviewed by investigators from Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said the unnamed deputy grabbed Arnold by her hair and slammed her head repeatedly into the pavement with so much force that braids were ripped from Arnold’s scalp in the incident that was also partially caught on a witnesses cell phone camera.

At the beginning of the video, the deputy in question is seen holding Arnold by her wrist while she’s lying on her back. The deputy can then be seen jerking Arnold around and lifting her up before the two disappear from the camera’s view behind a parked SUV. When they come back into view, the deputy is seen holding Arnold by her braids, slamming her repeatedly onto the ground and slinging her around like a ragdoll before placing his knee on her back to cuff her.

Now, bootlicker white people are going to look at this video and stick to their usual script of cop-apologist questions:

What happened before the video started recording? Was she resisting arrest? How do we know the officer’s use of force wasn’t justified?

Here are the questions those people never ask:

Why would the victim of an attack be arrested in the first place? How is it that a trained officer his size can’t restrain a much smaller woman without treating her body like a dog’s chew toy? Is a cop’s authority really so sacred that any resistance to said authority —even by a woman who is showing clear signs of having already been a victim of violence—justifies them causing this degree of harm?

As it turns out, Arnold was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries, but she was never charged with a crime—and I guess we’re all supposed to ignore the likelihood that her lack of charges means the cops know there was never any reason to arrest her.

According to Arnold and the witnesses, the deputy demanded Arnold stop and talk to him, but Arnold told him she’d just been assaulted and just wanted to go home, so she kept walking, which they said prompted the deputy to jump out of his patrol car, grab her and slam her to the ground.

According to a report published by WWNO and ProPublica, Black people in Jefferson Parish have, for decades, accused the Sheriff’s Office of using excessive force against them, making false arrests and ignoring the abuse and racism of its deputies. The investigative report found what investigators usually find when researching racial disparities in use-of-force incidents—that Black people get it the worst and, by a wide margin, the most often.

So yeah—we need police protection just like anyone else does, but we can still hate cops and for plenty of good reason.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Police officer charged after video appears to show him stomp on Black man’s head

A police officer has been charged after bodycam footage appears to show him stomping on a Black man’s head in Indianapolis, Indiana. The white officer, 43-year-old Sergeant Eric Huxley, has been charged with two felonies after the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released body camera footage this week. Sgt Huxley has spent 14 years on the police force and has now been charged with official misconduct and battery with moderate bodily injury.Video footage appears to show that Sgt Huxley stomped on the head of a handcuffed homeless man, 39-year-old Jermaine Vaughn, during an arrest. The officer’s actions are also being...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
wbrz.com

Sheriff's office responds after video shows deputy dragging woman by her hair

JEFFERSON PARISH - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after video showed one of its deputies dragging a woman by her hair and slamming her to the ground. ProPublica spoke to Shantel Arnold, who said she was attacked by three teenagers around 2 p.m. Sept. 20. Arnold's stepfather helped chase them away, and she was reportedly confronted by a deputy on her walk home.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NewsOne

Woman’s Viral Video Exposes Cops Racially Profiling Black Man Who Was Accosted By White Men

At this point, one can only wonder if anyone hates anything as much as cops must hate the advent of the cellphone camera. There was a time when cops and Karens alike could engage in a little good old-fashioned racial profiling and harassment without ending up on someone’s viral video and possibly being confronted with the consequences of their actions. And while white and blue entitlement and fear continue to wreak havoc on Black people who simply wish to be left alone, Black people and supporters of Black lives, at the very least, know their readily available recording devices might give them some kind of recourse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Rips#Local Boys#White People#Wwno 89 9
NewsOne

Justice For Christina Nance: Cops Suggest Video Absolves Them After Black Woman Dies In Police Van

On Oct. 7, in Huntsville, Alabama, 29-year-old Christina Nance was found dead inside a Huntsville Police Department van. Just over a week later, there still appear to be more questions than answers as to why she was in the van, how long she had been there before she was discovered and how she died. Police are now claiming, however, that they know how she got into the van—they said she got in on her own, and they have the surveillance footage to prove it.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

10-year-old Texas boy dies after ‘freak accident’ at rodeo, Louisiana cops say

A 10-year-old boy from Texas described by officials as a “phenomenal young man” died last weekend during a rodeo accident in Louisiana, cops say. A horse ridden by Legend Williamson in the warm-up pen during Sunday’s Texas Junior High Rodeo in Louisiana suffered a heart attack or brain aneurysm and fell on the boy, according to KPLC.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Philly

‘Shut Your Mouth, Boy’: Philadelphia Police Officer Caught On Video Harassing Black Man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A video making the rounds on social media showing a Philadelphia police officer harassing a Black man, calling him “boy” and “homie,” has prompted outrage and an investigation. Philadelphia police say the officer shown in the video has been placed on administrative duty as an investigation unfolds. “This investigation is active and ongoing with Internal Affairs. The officer is on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation. Any discipline will be contingent upon the outcome of the Internal Affairs investigation. Since this is an active investigation, we will not comment any further,” Philadelphia police said in a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
truecrimedaily

Louisiana man arrested after allegedly living in woman's attic and dropping into her home

LACASSINE, La. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old Jefferson Davis Parish man was arrested after he allegedly entered a woman's home by dropping through her attic. The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement deputies were called out to an apartment building at 13518 Highway 101 on Monday about "a subject living in the attic." The apartment's owner reportedly called the Sheriff's Office after seeing the suspect Gregory Bonnette "drop from the attic area into her apartment."
LOUISIANA STATE
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy