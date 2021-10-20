CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Howard Protester Claims Students Hospitalized After ‘Coughing Up Blood’ From Mold Exposure In Dorms

By Bilal Morris
NewsOne
NewsOne
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W2NrZ_0cXF7O6H00

A freshman at Howard University took to her social media to address issues that plagued the students at the historically black college .

Chandler Robinson recently went live on her Instagram account to reluctantly call out Howard.  In the video she said she had experienced some of the most challenging things in her first two months on campus. Robinson revealed that she has personal friends who don’t have a place to live and their property was damaged beyond repair from mold exposure. She went on to claim that some of her friends had to be hospitalized from coughing up blood and issues with breathing. Robinson also says she’s five months behind in all of her classes because she didn’t have wifi for her first month on campus.

A group of Howard University students organized a protest in early October demanding university leadership take action in regards to complaints about a “housing crisis” on campus. Using the Twitter hashtag #BlackburnTakeover, organizers encouraged a sit-in at the Blackburn Center. Students shared first-hand accounts of the issues that plagued the campus. They also shared a shortlist of demands for the university’s administration.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Live Movement (@_thelivemovement)

But, Robinson isn’t the only student complaining about mold in the walls.

According to WUSA9, sophomore Thandiwe Abdullah has experienced similar woes when at the university. In a report with the publication, she said she noticed water on the floor in his closet and room area of the dorm and then she called maintenance.

Thandiwe goes on to explain that without any warning maintenance begins to rip open the wall in his closet to find mold growing inside. Although she says she was moved to another room, the living situation is temporary and she fears soon she may have no place to go. Since her first year was completely virtual, the second-year student might have to incur more fees in finding a new living space.

“I would just like assurance that I’ll have somewhere to live without having to pay, an extra $1,000, that my roommates will have somewhere to live, and that I won’t have to go home, or drop out,” said Abdullah in an interview with WUSA9 .

Students on campus say they are willing to stay in Blackburn Center for as long as it takes and they will disrupt Homecoming activities or potential donor opportunities if their demands are not met.

Atlanta University Center students have also joined the movement, requesting their universities conduct a full assessment of the housing needs on their campuses as well.

SEE ALSO:

Protesting Howard University Students Take Over Campus Building Amid Unmet Demands

Howard University Students Stand Firm In Demands As Atlanta HBCU Students Join Movement

[ione_media_gallery id="3039818" overlay="true"]

Comments / 54

LynnNW
6d ago

You 5 months behind in your classes because you did not have WiFi for 1 month? That means that because you have a reason to be behind for 1 month so you just did nothing the next 4 months? That is on YOU!

Reply(8)
19
Douglas J. Wood
6d ago

Can"t blame the smokers for this!! What you DO have is something called "Sick Building Syndrome", meaning you got mold, dust, etc in the vents!

Reply(3)
6
my2cents
5d ago

I guess the historically black research college needs to research how to remove black mold and prevent it from happening, because they obviously are unaware... Nonetheless, I'm sure the white man will be to blame somehow..

Reply
6
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard University#Atlanta University Center#Instagram#Blackburntakeover#The Live Movement
Daily Mail

'Mold, mice and roaches force Howard University students to pitch tents outside or sleep inside the school's common areas' - as protests continue for a second week

Students at Howard University are on their second week of protest after accusing university administrators of dismissing their reports of mold, roaches, mice, and housing shortages on campus. Members of the historically black university have organized in tents outside of campus and in sleeping bags inside the social hub and...
PROTESTS
ABC7 Chicago

Howard University students sleep outside, take over building to protest housing

Dozens of Howard University students are sleeping outdoors in a tent encampment on campus grounds to protest what they describe as "poor" and "unlivable" conditions in the college dormitories. Students told ABC News that portions of the university living quarters have mold and insect and rodent infestations, as well as...
PROTESTS
New York Post

Howard University students say dorms filled with rats, roaches, mold

Outraged Howard University undergraduate students claim they are being forced to live in deplorable housing conditions — with rats, cockroaches, mold and mushrooms plaguing their dorm rooms. More than 100 students at the historically black college in Washington, DC, have been staging a two-week protest over their living conditions after...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Housing
Atlanta Daily World

Howard University President Breaks Silence On Student Protests

Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick has issued a statement to students occupying the Armour J. Blackburn University Center in protest of poor living conditions on campus. Frederick claims that students requesting mold be removed from their dorms are creating “health and safety risks” by occupying the Blackburn University Center. He also claims that students in need of clean, safe living quarters are impeding “operations and access to essential services.” To end his statement, Frederick stated that the protest movement dubbed the “#BlackburnTakeover” “must end.”
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
thesource.com

Multiple 1017 Artist Pull Out of Howard Homecoming Performance in Protest with Students

While students at Howard University should be focusing on celebrating their homecoming weekend, instead students are protesting for betting housing conditions on the campus of popular HBCU, Howard University. According to students, the University has not attended to multiple health violations in the dorms that include rats, mold, and roaches....
PROTESTS
Dartmouth

East Wheelock mold exposure prompts students to relocate as College begins short-term remediation efforts

Students reported health effects, prompting some to move to the Boss Tennis Center or to hotels in Hanover. The presence of mold — first identified in Andres Hall on Sept. 29 and later confirmed in other rooms in both Andres and Zimmerman Halls on Oct. 7 — has caused health concerns for students living in the East Wheelock residential cluster and prompted some of them to relocate to off-campus spaces. The College is taking remediation efforts to address the mold growth, it announced in an email to campus Friday.
HANOVER, NH
Complex

Florida Nurse Fired for Posting Pictures of Baby With Birth Defect

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. A Florida nurse was removed from her position after she posted images of a baby born with a birth defect, according to the hospital.
FLORIDA STATE
newschannel20.com

Free money will be given to people who get the COVID-19 shot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Health providers and community leaders will soon be offering incentives including free money to reach those who are still vaccine-hesitant. The whole point of this vaccine outreach effort is to improve vaccine rates for the lowest vaccinated neighborhoods in the city. It's an effort that Springfield's NAACP has been pushing for months now and hopes to continue.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy