Trouble Relationship

Gold Digger: Kim Kardashian Paid Kanye West $23 Million To Keep Hidden Hills Home During Divorce

By Martin Berrios
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f6mD1_0cXF72lY00
Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

It seems that Kim Kardashian moving very carefully as she legally separates from her soon to be ex-husband. She has reportedly paid Kanye West $23 million to keep their home in the Hidden Hills.

As reported by Page Six, the celebrity ex-couple is moving closer and closer to fully dissolving their marriage. The gossip site says that Kim paid out Yeezy a cool $20 million to buy his stake in their sprawling Hidden Hills, California home. On top of that she forked over another $3 million for the furniture and the rest of the décor that is currently still at the residence.

The duo purchased the property back in 2014 as their primary home. According to Architectural Digest it took them about six years to gut it out and redesign the space. “With an assist from Axel Vervoordt and other international design luminaries, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West transform a suburban California estate into an otherworldly oasis of purity and light” the feature read.

This is just the latest update on the couple’s real estate movements.

Last week it was confirmed that the “All Of The Lights” rapper had put his Wyoming ranch up for sale. Monster Lake Ranch is 3,888 acres with two fresh water trophy lakes. The once in a lifetime property contains a BLM lease, equipment sheds, equine facility, livestock corrals, and hay meadows. Prior to that Kanye purchased a $57 million mansion in Malibu, California designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando; Richard Sachs was the previous owner.

Photo: ABC

Related
In Style

Kim Kardashian Revealed Why She Divorced Kanye West in Her SNL Monologue

When it was first revealed that Kim Kardashian would be hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time, people were skeptical if she could pull it off. After all, Kim is known for a lot of things, but funny is not one of them. But to most everyone's surprise, Kim killed it once she stepped out on stage. Her jokes didn't fall flat, they were actually funny, and she didn't hold back, taking shots at herself, her famous family, and even her estranged husband, Kanye West.
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Travis Barker had ‘a really big’ hand in designing Kourtney’s engagement ring

Travis Barker had a “really big” hand in the design of the “flawless” custom oval-shaped engagement ring for his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian. The dazzling diamond was crafted by Lorraine Schwartz, the same jeweller behind the Poosh founder’s sister Kim Kardashian West’s two rings from Kanye West, and her engagement ring from Kris Humphries.
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Kim Kardashian serene with her children after the divorce from Kanye West and the other gossip of the weekend

The children of the West house grow up fast. To prove it to us is Kim Kardashian who, on her very popular Instagram profile, has chosen to share several photos of herself in the company of her four children – the girls North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and the boys Saint, 5 and Psalm, 22 months – which she shares with her now ex-husband Kanye West. “Tomorrow I will love you even more than today” writes Kardashian on Instagram, who chose to celebrate National Siblings Day by sharing an old shot with his sisters Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and brother Rob Kardashian.
RELATIONSHIPS
HuffingtonPost

Kim Kardashian Says North West Drags Their House When She's Mad: It's 'So Ugly'

Kids say the darndest things when their parents have an absurdly minimalistic aesthetic. Kim Kardashian revealed in a recent episode of Ellen Degeneres’ digital series “Mom Confessions” that her and Kanye West’s 8-year-old daughter North is not a fan of their home’s decor. The 40-year-old reality star was asked during...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

A Stunning Sparkler! Get All the Details on Kourtney Kardashian’s Estimated $1 Million Engagement Ring From Travis Barker

What a rock! Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian on Sunday, October 17, and the massive engagement ring has Us speechless. The 45-year-old Blink 182 drummer set quite the scene on the Montecito, California beach before he popped the question. And while the hundreds of red roses were a sight for a sore eyes, it was the absolutely stunning oval-shaped diamond that was the undeniable star of the show.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Kanye West’s new name and haircut creates chatter and jokes (photo)

Kanye West is officially turning the page and starting a new chapter in his life by legally changing his name and rocking, um, an interesting new haircut. A Los Angeles Superior Court granted the rap renegade’s petition to change his name to a single syllable on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, without a hearing. The “Jesus Walks” rapper is now known by his long-recognized nickname “Ye” that simultaneously eliminates his middle and last names, Omari and West, respectively, according to The New York Times.
BEAUTY & FASHION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Kim Kardashian becomes sole owner of family home, likely won't reconcile with Kanye West

Washington [US], October 14 (ANI): Amidst the gloom and doom of their divorce news, a ray of hope beckoned when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted hanging out, Kim attending the various 'Donda' listening party events, Kanye showing up for Kim's 'SNL' debut, and on and on! But, seems that is in the rearview because the divorce is barreling down the tracks.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
