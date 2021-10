Windows and Android are totally two different platforms. When it comes to the mobile game, Microsoft isn’t as big compared to Android but you know the two are essential to one another. Windows 11 is the latest. Many people can’t wait to try it and able to run Android apps. A few months ago, we learned Microsoft has teamed up with Amazon to turn the idea into reality. We noted Windows 11 will let you sideload Android app APKs. Someday, Windows 11 OS will run on Xiaomi and OnePlus phones.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO