How Scott Disick and Shanna Moakler Feel About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Engagement

Amicable exes? Er, not so much. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s former flames, including Scott Disick and Shanna Moakler, have mixed feelings about the pair’s engagement news.

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, proposed to the Poosh.com founder, 42, at a beach in Montecito, California, on Sunday, October 17. “Forever,” Kourtney captioned the pair’s announcement via Instagram while sharing two heartwarming photos of the romantic affair.

The mother of three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with Scott, 38, began dating Travis, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna, in January. The following month, the A-list couple took their relationship public on Valentine’s Day.

At the time, Scott was dating model and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star Amelia Gray Hamlin. As for Shanna, 46, she was in a relationship with on-again, off-again boyfriend Matthew Rondeau.

During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, which aired in June, Scott commented on Kourtney and Travis’ relationship for the first time. When asked by host Andy Cohen if he gave the lovebirds his “blessing,” his response was supportive.

“I mean, yeah … you know, if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what, so I do give her a blessing to be happy,” the Flip It Like Disick producer said. In turn, Kourtney added, “Yeah, whoever would make him happy, I would give my blessing.”

Just two months later, Scott allegedly messaged Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima via Instagram calling out her extreme PDA with Travis during their August trip to Italy. The male model, 28, was quick to share the alleged DM with his followers. “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” Younes wrote, adding, “Couldn’t miss this one. He [has] been playing around for too long. Tired to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now.”

To date, Scott has neither confirmed nor denied messaging Younes. That said, a source previously revealed to In Touch that Scott thinks Kourtney and Travis “should tone it down” with the PDA. “It’s not a good look for the kids, who think it’s gross, to see them all over each like high school teenagers.”

