Rick Wakeman Reveals Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick Wakeman has announced several of the rescheduled U.S. dates for his The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour, which are now set to take place in February and March of next year. The Yes legend announced earlier this month that he was pushing several dates for the...

