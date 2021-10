A couple days ago, Animal Collective was hinting at something. Now we get the full picture, which is that the art-rock group will be releasing a new album called Time Skiffs on February 4 via Domino Records. The forthcoming LP follows 2016’s Painting With and will have nine tracks. The first single, which we get to hear today, is called “Prester John,” and it came to be by combining two different songs, one written by Avey Tare and the other by Panda Bear.

