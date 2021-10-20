Brian Laundrie: Medical examiner and parents called to Florida reserve where belongings found

Human remains have been found near personal belongings of Brian Laundrie ’s at the Florida reserve where authorities have been hunting for him.

The medical examiner’s office in Sarasota was called to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and a white tent was been erected in the area, near where his clothing is believed to have been found.

A mobile command center from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, among others, arrived at the park and a human remains detection crew, including dogs, was also called in to join the ongoing operation.

Mr Laundrie’s parents were at the reserve on Wednesday after the personal items belonging to the fugitive were found.

Follow all the latest on the Brian Laundrie search here

The Laundrie family lawyer Steve Bertolino said in a statement earlier today: “Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian. The FBI and (North Port Police Department) were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area.”

Mr Laundrie’s fiancée Gabby Petito went missing while the couple were on a cross-country road trip together across the United States. Her body was found in a Wyoming campsite last month and a coroner later ruled she had died by strangulation.

After returning to his parents’ Florida home without her, Mr Laundrie then went missing himself, on September 13.

Since then, the search for him has largely focused on the Carlton Reserve, which connects to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. His parents told investigators that he had gone there to hike and not returned.

The area is known to be dangerous, with swampy terrain and wild animals including alligators, panthers, and snakes making it an inhospitable place for even experienced survivalists.

Mr Laundrie is currently a ‘person of interest’ in the case of Gabby Petito, and is wanted by authorities on bank fraud charges.