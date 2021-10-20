CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Queensryche's Scott Rockenfield Sues Band

antiMUSIC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Queensryche drummer Scott Rockenfield has filed a lawsuit against his fellow co-founders of the band over a number of alleged issues, including his dismissal from the group while on parental leave. As first reported by Metal Sludge, Rockenfield filed the legal action on October 11 in a Snohomish...

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Founding QUEENSRŸCHE Drummer SCOTT ROCKENFIELD Sues Fellow Original Members MICHAEL WILTON And EDDIE JACKSON

Founding QUEENSRŸCHE drummer Scott Rockenfield has filed a lawsuit against the band's fellow original members Michael Wilton (guitar) and Eddie Jackson (bass), alleging, among other things, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and wrongful discharge. Metal Sludge was the first to report on the lawsuit, which was filed on October 11 in Snohomish County Superior Court.
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Queensryche drummer sues bandmates over alleged dismissal and more

Queensryche drummer Scott Rockenfield has filed a lawsuit against his fellow co-founders of the band over a number of alleged issues, including his dismissal from the group while on parental leave. As first reported by Metal Sludge, Rockenfield filed the legal action on October 11 in a Snohomish County Court...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Hassie Harrison Stuns in Eye-Catching Mirror Pic

The return of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is now just days away and excitement is growing among fans. But fans aren’t the only ones getting excited about the fourth season of “Yellowstone” coming up. Several of the show’s cast members are also very excited about the show’s return. Many of them have taken to social media to express share that excitement with fans. Finn Little, Brecken Merrill and Jefferson While are among the “Yellowstone” stars who are thrilled that we are just days away from a new season. Today (Wednesday) was Hassie Harrison’s turn to take to social media and share a photo with fans. She doesn’t mention “Yellowstone” by name, but she is certainly ready for the new season.
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Benny The Butcher Hospitalized With Non-Covid Medical Emergency

Detroit, MI – Benny The Butcher is dealing with a medical emergency that caused him to cancel his Detroit show slated for Wednesday night (October 27) at Saint Andrews Hall. The Griselda rapper took to his Instagram page early Wednesday to let his fans know their tickets would be good for a later date and provide an update on his health with the emergency being unrelated to COVID-19.
DETROIT, MI
Essence

Singer Chante Moore And Former BET Exec Stephen Hill Announce Engagement

Chante Moore has got a man at home, and he’s a very familiar face. The singer went public with her relationship with former BET President of Programming, Stephen G. Hill, during a trip filled with sun, sand and good vibes. He turned 60 years old on Tuesday (Oct. 26), and to celebrate the day and the man, she shared a special message for him on Instagram with a photo of them together on a boat watching the sun set over the ocean. Her message began with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder and closed with these heartfelt words.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Wilton
Person
Scott Rockenfield
go955.com

The Cure’s Simon Gallup is apparently back in the band

It appears that Simon Gallup‘s departure from The Cure was short-lived. Back in August, the bassist announced that he was “no longer a member” of the goth icons after 40 years in the band, adding that he was “fed up of betrayal.” Well, that relationship’s, ahem, disintegration, is seemingly now on the mend.
MUSIC
Audacy

Listen to Audacy's Friday Night Takeover with Zac Brown Band

Nashville stars are all lined up to join the Friday night party on Audacy!. Join hosts Rob + Holly as they kick the weekend off with today's hot Country artists like Keith Urban, Jameson Rodgers, Midland, Scotty McCreery, Lainey Wilson and more every Friday night from 7PM - Midnight. Hanging...
MUSIC
NYLON

Måneskin Made Their US TV Debut On 'The Tonight Show'

Last night (October 26th), America was formally introduced to the Italian rock band, Maneskin. Fresh off their Eurovision Song Contest win, the impressive quartet made their US television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Performing live from New York's Studio 6B, the group dazzled viewers with their hit-cover of the viral song “Begging.”
CELEBRITIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Metallica’s James Hetfield says the band wanted a different singer

James Hetfield‘s feral growl has become a signature of Metallica‘s sound over the past 40 years, but the mustachioed frontman revealed this week that the band originally wanted to hire a different singer. While hosting a new segment on SiriusXM’s Mandatory Metallica channel called “Road Dog Brothers,” which features band...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paternity Leave#The Band#Compensation#Parental Leave#Metal Sludge#Snohomish County Court#Queensryche Holdings#Llc#Cesarean
Daily Breeze

In-N-Out’s owner to play House of Blues as part of company band

Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson is the head of In-N-Out Burger, one of Forbes’ 400 richest people, and the bass player in a rock band. She, along with some of her colleagues, will be performing at House of Blues Anaheim on Friday, Oct. 15 as part of an event called Rock 2 Freedom, which will raise funds to combat drug addiction. Snyder-Ellingson, who is also into drag racing, is also planning a car cruise in January for another of her causes, combatting human trafficking.
MUSIC
Eureka Times-Standard

Scottish band’s star is continuing to rise

Rising Scottish alt-rock band Dancing On Tables has debuted a new video, “Oh,” featuring a track off the five-song EP, “Play Play Play,” which will be released Oct. 29 on Enci Records/LV Music. Stream the new video at https://floodmagazine.com/94470/dancing-on-tables-oh-video-premiere. The group’s debut full-length album will be released in 2022. While...
MUSIC
xpn.org

The Key Studio Sessions: Dante Robinson and The It’s Lit Family Band

I first encountered the music of singer-songwriter Dante Robinson last spring, when he was a clear standout amid a flurry of Bandcamp Friday recommendations. It was heartening every month during the pandemic to watch musicians show up for their friends, RT-ing the links to everybody’s new singles and plugging their projects on IG stories that spread far and wide. The music community felt like a for-real community, even as we were all in forced isolation.
MUSIC
The News-Gazette

Costner bringing his band to Danville's Palmer Arena

DANVILLE — One of the first major concerts at David S. Palmer Arena since the start of the pandemic will feature an entertainer better known for his critically acclaimed abilities as an actor. Danville, get ready for Kevin Costner & Modern West’s “Tales from Yellowstone” tour, which rolls into town...
DANVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
thecountrynote.com

Exclusive Premiere: Justin Kemp Band’s “Borrow A Kiss”

A songwriter since high school, Justin Kemp honors his influences by country greats like Merle Haggard, George Jones, Keith Whitley and beyond through his music while working directly with another; the New Mexico native’s father, David, cowrites on many Justin Kemp Band songs as well as plays bass in the band. Catching the ear of many of today’s country headliners, JKB has shared the stage with Joe Nichols, Chase Rice, Dylan Scott, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Josh Abbott Band, Kevin Fowler, Wade Bowen, Confederate Railroad, Neal McCoy, Lorrie Morgan and Jessie Keith Whitley, just to name a few. Since 2018, JKB has signed a record deal with Heart Songs Records and released five singles, including “Better Man,” “Heart’s Desire” and “Legends Never Die.” Their newest single “Borrow A Kiss” premieres today exclusively with The Country Note.
NASHVILLE, TN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Off Mic: Remembering Together Band’s Guatemotzin Wareagle

Off Mic: The Stigma Around Mental Health...Let's Talk About it!. Today on “Off Mic” with guest host Post-Tribune columnist Jerry Davich we’ll take a look at the broader picture behind all the “We’re Hiring” signs at local businesses, with insights from an economics professor at IUN about the ongoing "great reassessment of work,” as it’s called.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy