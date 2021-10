The works of pioneering avant-garde cellist and composer Arthur Russell are set to become widely available in the UK and Europe. As Clash reports, though Russell’s albums have long been difficult to source outside of North America, a deal has been inked between Rough Trade and Audika Records, who look after the late experimental musician’s discography. As part of that deal, two of Russell’s albums will be coming to vinyl in the UK and Europe, with both set to be released on November 26.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO