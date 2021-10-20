WATCH: Canelo Alvarez Media Workout - LIVE STREAM

Canelo says Charlo fight has more appeal than Benavidez. Come November 11, WBA super, WBO and WBC world super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KO’s) will slide through the ropes for his next bout. On that date, he will face the challenge of IBF 168-pound champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (21-0, 12 KO’s). Unfortunately for Plant, an overwhelming number of boxing enthusiasts have already counted him out. For this group, the redhead will break down and stop the IBF champion in the mid to late rounds. With this being the case, many have already begun to speculate on who Alvarez will fight next.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO