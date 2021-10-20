CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

WATCH: Canelo Alvarez Media Workout - LIVE STREAM

By Random Hits
Boxing Scene
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMexican superstar, four-division world champion and unified WBC/WBO/WBA Super Middleweight Champion Canelo Álvarez will hold a virtual media workout ahead of his highly anticipated 168-showdown against undefeated IBF...

www.boxingscene.com

3kingsboxing.com

Canelo Alvarez Prefers Jermall Charlo Bout Over David Benavidez!

Canelo says Charlo fight has more appeal than Benavidez. Come November 11, WBA super, WBO and WBC world super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KO’s) will slide through the ropes for his next bout. On that date, he will face the challenge of IBF 168-pound champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (21-0, 12 KO’s). Unfortunately for Plant, an overwhelming number of boxing enthusiasts have already counted him out. For this group, the redhead will break down and stop the IBF champion in the mid to late rounds. With this being the case, many have already begun to speculate on who Alvarez will fight next.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA Today

Photos: Canelo Alvarez trains for showdown with Caleb Plant

Canelo Alvarez conducted what was called a “virtual” workout Wednesday at his training camp in San Diego. Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) will face fellow titleholder Caleb Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) for the undisputed super middleweight championship on Nov. 6 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas (pay-per-view).
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Mike Tyson gives Humble Response to Deontay Wilder Claiming he could KO Him in His Prime

The former Heavyweight Champions Mike Tyson has responded to Deontay Wilder claiming that he would knock out Mike Tyson when he was in his prime. Deontay Wilder got knocked out by the Gypsy King in the early hours of Sunday morning UK time in Las Vegas. It was a cracking fight, but Tyson Fury showed his class and really does look like one of the best Heavyweights of all time.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Video: Manny Pacquiao’s son trains with Canelo Alvarez

If having Manny Pacquiao as a father isn’t a good enough resource, Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr. can also draw from the genius of professional boxing superstar, Canelo Alvarez. Pacquiao Jr. recently got some reps in with Alvarez. Video of the younger Pacquiao, 20, was posted to social media. In one clip, which you can watch below, Pacquiao Jr. works with Alvarez’s coach before the reigning unified Super Middleweight world champion gets involved.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Canelo Alvarez On Caleb Plant: “I’ve Never Had As Much Bad Blood With An Opponent Like This One”

Canelo Alvarez has never been particularly fond of any of his opponents but he’s never been completely angered by them either. Throughout the course of his career, the Mexican star has traded verbal insults with Gennadiy Golovkin, nearly came to blows with Daniel Jacobs, and appeared visibly annoyed with Billy Joe Saunders. Still, despite Alvarez feeling acrimonious towards his past foes, no one has gotten under his skin the way Caleb Plant has.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Chris Arreola predicts Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant

By Dan Ambrose: Chris Arreola predicts a victory for IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in his undisputed 168-lb fight against WBA/WBC/WBO champion Canelo Alvarez in less than two weeks on November 6th. The fight will be broadcast on Showtime pay-per-view. The former two-time heavyweight world title challenger Arreola...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bad Left Hook

Timothy Bradley says no one between 168 to 175 is equipped to beat Canelo Alvarez

During a recent conversation with boxing analyst Timothy Bradley, he breaks down why he doesn’t think there’s anyone out that has a real chance to beat Canelo Alvarez between super middleweight and light heavyweight. Bradley quickly breaks down some names at 175 that he doesn’t think can stand up to Canelo’s ability, and then throws out a name you don’t hear very often when it comes to Canelo. Check out some excerpts of what Bradley had to say below.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Rolly Romero: Tank’s F-----' Talking About Some Dumb Gang Sh!t; Trying To Intimidate Me

Rolando Romero took exception to much of the trash talk that Gervonta Davis directed at him before, during and after their press conference Thursday in Los Angeles. There was one particular part of Davis’ speech on the dais that bothered Romero more than everything else his upcoming opponent said. Romero sensed Davis was attempting to intimidate him when the unbeaten Baltimore native stated that “if it was the streets, these n!ggas woulda been smoked,” which Romero took as a reference to murdering him if their exchanges occurred outside the realm of boxing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Deontay Wilder's former coach responds to Floyd Mayweather comments

Deontay Wilder’s former trainer Marc Breland has praised Floyd Mayweather for being in his corner as the fallout from his dismissal by the ‘Bronze Bomber’ continued. Mayweather was accused of “taking shots” at Wilder this week after he paid tribute to Breland, who was fired by the heavyweight following his defeat to Tyson Fury in February 2020. Wilder was furious at Breland for throwing in the towel in the seventh-round defeat last year, but the American was defeated for a second time by the Gypsy King following an 11th-round knockout this month. After Wilder’s latest defeat, retired boxing great Mayweather...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Jose Benavidez Jr: My Leg Is Never Gonna Be A Hundred Percent; Has Rods, Screws In It

Jose Benavidez Jr. knew his unreliable right leg would impact his performance at some point the longer his welterweight title fight against Terence Crawford lasted. Benavidez noticeably favored that leg, which was damaged during an unsolved shooting in August 2016, in the later rounds of his 12th-round, technical-knockout defeat to the undefeated Crawford in October 2018. The former 147-pound contender hasn’t fought in the nearly three years since Crawford stopped him in Omaha, Nebraska, Crawford’s hometown.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford gives Plant advice to beat Canelo Alvarez

By Sean Jones: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford recommends that IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant should study how Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin fought Canelo Alvarez in their first fight in 2017 and utilize some of what he did to defeat the Mexican superstar on November 6th. Golovkin expertly stood on the...
COMBAT SPORTS

