CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

In Britney Spears’ Conservatorship, Who Holds Attorney-Client Privilege Is Key

By Ashley Cullins
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uB5cg_0cXF591300

Four months ago, few would have guessed how quickly things would drastically change in Britney Spears ’ conservatorship. In the coming weeks, circumstances could prove just as rapidly evolving, with the new temporary conservator of her estate digging into more than a decade’s worth of documents and her new legal team investigates the bombshell allegations she’s made about abuse she says she experienced over the past 13 years.

The next phase is likely to be a discovery fight, according to probate attorneys consulted by The Hollywood Reporter .

“The appointed replacement conservator is a CPA chosen by Britney, John Zabel,” says Vatche Zetjian of Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell, an attorney who specializes in estate, trust and probate litigation. “Therefore, seemingly, the last chapter of the conservatorship has become a third-party forensic accounting to investigate James [aka Jamie] Spears.”

During a Sept. 24 hearing, L.A. County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny suspended Spears as conservator of his daughter’s estate and instructed him to turn over to Zabel the financial books and other related documents.

“Best case scenario is Jamie turns over everything and Britney’s camp reviews it and decides what additional claims she may want to bring,” says Benny Roshan, chair of Greenberg Glusker’s trusts and probate litigation group. But she doesn’t expect it to be that easy. “There have been smoke signals on these issues that make a reasonable person think a fight is coming, especially since Britney has made it clear there’s going to be a top-to-bottom review of the record and Jamie is not going to escape liability by trying now to do the right thing.”

With an attorney and conservator of her own choosing in place, Zetjian suspects Britney is likely less concerned about the conservatorship itself still being active. “I’m sure she still wants to end it, but she’s on the offensive now,” he says. “She can use the conservatorship as a resource to get to the bottom of things she thought harmed her.”

In a footnote of a Sept. 27 filing , just before the suspension hearing, Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart did indicate he’ll go on the offensive and argue that any attorney-client privilege Jamie had while conservator of the estate ended when he was suspended. He cites case law that boils down to this: A fiduciary such as Jamie only holds attorney-client privilege on behalf of the estate while in the role, and if that power is transferred the privilege transfers along with it. So, here, it’s expected Rosengart would argue John Zabel, as Jamie’s successor, is now the holder of the attorney-client privilege on behalf of Britney’s estate and has unfettered access to communications between his predecessor and lawyers with regard to the conservatorship.

Rosengart argued that avoiding the document turnover is one reason why Jamie Spears was pushing for the court to terminate the conservatorship, which would have rendered his suspension petition moot. “He knows that when he is suspended he must turn over the conservatorship files, including purported attorney-client privileged documents (communications with his lawyers) , to the new temporary conservator,” he wrote in the filing (bold italics in original). “In light of the most recent disclosures of his misconduct according to the New York Times’ reporting, he is, and should be, particularly concerned about the release of these communications, to be followed by further interrogatories and his sworn deposition.”

The New York Times released a second Spears-centric documentary on Sept. 24, just days before the suspension hearing. In Controlling Britney Spears and a coordinating print piece, a former security employee for a firm that had been hired by the conservatorship alleged Britney’s communications were secretly monitored, including conversations with her then-attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, through an audio-recording device hidden in her bedroom and an iPad that was set up to mirror Spears’ iPhone. He claimed he was instructed to erase a USB drive containing about 180 hours of recordings, but he kept a copy because he didn’t want to “delete evidence.”

In the heated Sept. 29 hearing , Jamie’s attorney, Vivian Thoreen of Holland & Knight, pushed back against the claim that her client had any ulterior motives in moving to terminate the conservatorship and vehemently denied any wrongdoing. She emphasized that ending the arrangement entirely instead of mulling a suspension would save the court time and “free” Britney sooner. After Spears was suspended, she issued a statement calling the decision disappointing and said Jamie has been “biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him.”

Regardless of the underlying motivation for filing a termination petition, given the allegations of misconduct, probate attorneys expect the document transfer to be a fight.

Zetjian says the Evidence Code provides the conservator is the holder of a conservatee’s attorney-client privilege. “In the case of trusts, case law provides the privilege regarding communications concerning trust administration belongs to the trusteeship, and would thus pass to successor trustees,” he says. “Mr. Rosengart will argue that this same rule should apply to conservators, who, like trustees, act as a fiduciary, which is a compelling argument.”

Roshan agrees. “Upon his suspension, Jaime must turn over all conservatorship files and documents to the interim conservator of the estate including privileged communications,” she says. “The holder of the attorney-client privilege is now Zabel and, unless Jaime can show he is entitled to withhold certain defensive documents from production, he must turn them over.”

Determining which documents would qualify to be held back won’t be simple, either.

“Obviously, the tactic is to get the Holland & Knight emails and hope to find evidence from the horse’s mouth regarding purported wrongdoing,” says Zetjian. “Communications regarding avoiding personal liability maintain privilege, as opposed to communications about administering the conservatorship. But when communicating with the same attorney and paying that attorney from conservatorship funds, it will be difficult to distinguish personal versus administrative communications. Therefore, it is possible the court orders James Spears must produce to Mr. Zabel all his communications with counsel while he was acting as a conservator.”

The next major hearing is currently set for Nov. 12 — which had fans celebrating that #FreeBritney could happen before the artist’s 40th birthday on Dec. 2. That could be, but there’s no roadmap for a unique case like this, and unwinding a complicated arrangement can take time.

The petition for termination of the conservatorship filed by Jamie Spears on Sept. 7 is currently unopposed. That doesn’t mean someone couldn’t oppose ending the arrangement, but there’s no clear indication of who would. Without an opposition on record, it’s possible Judge Penny could opt to terminate the conservatorship on Nov. 12 without further proceedings. However, probate litigators say it’s likely she will tread carefully to ensure ending it is in Spears’ best interest.

“If all parties before the court — conservator, conservatee, and any other friends or family who have appeared in the case — and the investigator’s report all show total unanimity that the conservatorship is no longer needed, these petitions can be summarily granted,” says Matthew Kanin, an attorney at Greenspoon Marder who specializes in estate planning, trust and probate law. “However, those are rare circumstances. The law does not favor an outcome where the probate court just abruptly lifts all protective measures.”

The probate code doesn’t offer guidance on the amount or type of evidence that must be considered, which makes the outcome even more difficult to predict. It merely states: “If the court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required or that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person or estate, or both, no longer exist, the court shall make this finding and shall enter judgment terminating the conservatorship accordingly.”

In the time since Britney shared her emotional testimony on June 23, Penny has allowed the star to choose her own lawyer and approved the temporary conservator of the estate suggested by her team despite objections from Jamie about his qualifications. Those decisions, combined with statements Penny has made in court about Britney’s ability to successfully work over the years, could indicate she’s been shown sufficient evidence that the artist has the capacity to make personal and business decisions for herself.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Britney Spears Says She Wants “Justice” After Conservatorship Ends, Calls Out Family For “Hurting” Her

Britney Spears is sending another message to her family. In a post shared to the pop star’s Instagram account Monday, Spears called out her family for “hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know” and demanded for “justice” after the conservatorship ends. “Don’t you find it weird when you jump through hoops to organize trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they’ll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes ??? It’s humiliating and it’s like every person I’ve ever opened to immediately says they’ll be gone on a trip for two weeks after… OK I get it… they’re...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle Ready to Meet With Transgender Community Under Certain Conditions: “I Am Not Bending to Anyone’s Demands”

Dave Chappelle is denying claims that he declined to speak with Netflix’s transgender employees regarding controversial comments he made in The Closer, but said he’s aware of the outcry and he’s now ready for a meeting — under certain conditions that include that those who participate must watch his special in full. In a new video posted Monday on Instagram, the comedian, currently on a nationwide tour, addresses the situation while seated at center stage. “It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused. That is not true,” says...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Richard Evans, Actor on ‘Peyton Place’ and ‘Dirty Little Billy,’ Dies at 86

Richard Evans, who tussled with Ryan O’Neal’s character on the ABC primetime soap Peyton Place and appeared in Dirty Little Billy, the final film from producer Jack L. Warner, has died. He was 86. Evans died Oct. 2 of cancer on Whidbey Island in Washington state, a family spokesman announced. Evans also co-starred in the Robert Mulligan-directed neo-noir crime drama The Nickel Ride (1974) and played the sidekick of George C. Scott’s artist character in Ernest Hemingway’s Islands in the Stream (1977), helmed by Franklin J. Schaffner. During his 40-year acting career, Evans showed up as a guest star on such TV series...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Britney Spears Wants Kevin Federline Reported To The FBI Over Manipulation? [Report]

Britney Spears was said to have had a big issue with ex-husband Kevin Federline for three years, as she wanted him investigated by the FBI. Previously, the FBI reportedly looked at the allegations where the pop star's father, Jamie Spears, tracked his daughter's private spaces and her every move. Along those lines, an insider even told the source that he "hired a security firm to monitor his "toxic" star daughter's communications without her knowledge."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
kiss951.com

Kevin Federline Furious if Britney Spears Was Secretly Recorded

Kevin Federline would be furious if the claims that his children’s private conversations with mom Britney Spears were secretly recorded prove to be true, his attorney told Page Six. “I think that would be pretty outrageous and Kevin would be upset about that,” lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan yesterday (September 27),...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Kevin Federline's lawyer says Britney Spears' conservatorship won't affect their kids' custody agreement

The recent major change in Britney Spears’ conservatorship likely won’t have an impact on her custody agreement with Kevin Federline regarding their two children. Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told Fox News that the duo has successfully worked out a custody agreement over the years that allows her to see their boys, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, as much as she wants. As a result, even if her recent legal victory in court leads to the end of her highly controversial conservatorship, Kaplan doesn’t believe the former couple's agreement will be revisited in any legal sense.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

How Sam Asghari Shows His "Unwavering" Support for Britney Spears' Sons

Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Surprises Her With New Puppy. Sam Asghari's romance with Britney Spears is stronger than yesterday!. The 27-year-old fitness trainer, who proposed to the pop star last month and recently surprised her with a puppy, continues to show just how serious he is about their relationship. A...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship
Ok Magazine

Britney Spears Makes Veiled Threat To Expose Family Secrets In Tell-All Interview, Declares 'Lord Have Mercy' On Their 'Souls'

As Britney Spears is slowly freeing herself from the conservatorship shackles she’s been locked in for nearly 13 years, the pop icon is finding her voice and speaking out. “I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in… and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake!!! For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end… and it never did!!!,” the “Toxic” songstress began a lengthy statement via Instagram on Friday, October 15.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears’s father Jamie ‘faces FBI investigation’ after allegedly recording singer’s conversations

Britney Spears’s father is reportedly being investigated by the police over claims he secretly monitored her communications and recorded her conversations.Last week, a new documentary from The New York Times titled Controlling Britney Spears claimed that Jamie Spears was in charge of a surveillance set up that tracked his daughter’s messages and calls, as well as secretly recorded the singer’s interactions in her bedroom.In response, Britney’s lawyer accused Jamie of “horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy”, and called for his immediate removal from her conservatorship.While Jamie has insisted that his daughter knew about the recordings, Deadline...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Jamie Spears' Sister Breaks Her Silence in Scathing Interview About His Treatment of Daughter Britney Spears

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears was recently removed as her conservator, and now, in a scathing interview, Jamie's sister has broken her silence about his treatment of the beloved pop star. On Friday, Leigh Ann Spears Wrather sat down with Good Morning Britain and spoke out about how she feels her brother "manipulated and used" Spears. "He caged her," Wrather said. Spears' aunt went on to say of her own brother, "He's barbaric. I mean, who gets to do that to someone?"
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Britney Spears Gets Candid About Having Freedom To Drive Again And What Scares Her As Conservatorship Ends

This year has seen a whirlwind of developments in the life of pop star Britney Spears. The conservatorship that she's been held under for over a decade is slowly unraveling, thanks in large part to a fan-driven “Free Britney” movement and countless documentaries on the matter. Spears is also now engaged to her boyfriend of five years, Sam Asghari. Over on her sporadically deactivated social media, she is continuing her newfound streak of being quite candid about the situation. Apparently, having the freedom to drive again and the prospect of her conservatorship finally coming to an end is all a bit scary.
CELEBRITIES
msmagazine.com

Britney Spears and the Right to Reproductive Justice: Regulation and Conservatorship in the Child Welfare System

After the outrage surrounding Britney Spears’s conservatorship, activists have seized the opportunity to draw attention to the daily struggles faced by many trapped in the “child welfare” system—or, as advocates rightly dub it, the family regulation system. In the last few months, the world has become re-obsessed with Britney Spears...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Sean Preston Federline

Sean Preston Federline is the oldest son of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline. He is two years old as of Sept., 2007. He is the brother... Britney Spears' Sons Sean and Jayden Look SO Grown Up Now!. There is a lot of very reasonable tension between Britney Spears and her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mic

Charity tells Jamie Lynn Spears to keep her damn money

It seems most of the world has truly decided to shun Britney Spears’s immediate family — even if they’re offering free money. Earlier this Tuesday, the mental health nonprofit This Is My Brave announced it would decline to receive any proceeds from the sales of Jamie Lynn Spears’s upcoming book, Things I Should Have Said.
CHARITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy