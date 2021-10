Underground rap lifer Aesop Rock and producer Blockhead have been working together for decades -- Blockhead produced several tracks on Aesop Rock's classic 2000s albums, including fan favorite singles like "Daylight" and "None Shall Pass" -- but they've never made an entire album together... until now. It's called Garbology, and it comes out November 12 via Rhymesayers (pre-order). The album came together as Aesop was processing the death of a close friend in January 2020. "The world got real weird during those month," he said. "I knew at some point I had to get back to making something. Make a beat. Draw a picture. Write. Just go. But the idea of making a beat felt like math homework, and drawing is just so hard. Writing is hard too, but at some point I had to pick one."

