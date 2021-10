Originally from Lafayette, Leon and his family moved to DeRidder in 1997 for a job opportunity. He currently serves as Senior Vice President of Recruitment & Development for AMERISAFE. Leon has been active in our community over the years with various volunteer efforts. He served on the Board of Directors of BeauCARE, served as Co-Chair of the Louisiana Economic Development Ready Community project, served as Chair for the Beauregard Parish Courthouse Renovation Committee, former President of the Beauregard Chamber of Commerce, recognized as Volunteer of the Year by the Mayor of DeRidder, and honored as King of Mardi Gras by the Women’s League. Leon is also a long-time member of Beauregard-Vernon Sunrise Rotary Club. Leon currently serves on the board of the SWLA Chamber & Economic Alliance.

DERIDDER, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO