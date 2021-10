Dear Eli: My daughter plays high school basketball. She came home after practice yesterday pretty upset. Apparently, her coach told the team that she will sub them out if they make a “bad face” after a mistake. I’m not really sure what this means. I didn’t press the issue because I generally just try to be supportive of the coaches, but I’m having trouble understanding the philosophy behind this. To me, it’s the coaching equivalent of telling your cashier she should smile more. I just don’t see the purpose of trying to police emotional reactions. Can you think of any possible reasoning behind this?

BASKETBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO