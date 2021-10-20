Martha Stewart Is Offering Halloween-Inspired NFTs on a Newly Launched Website

BOO!!! It’s spooky season, and what could possibly be spookier than waking up to the news that Martha Stewart’s “Naughty Nurse” NFT is currently bidding at $4,083.72?. It all started when Stewart posted to her Instagram on October 19 about a “new and exciting venture!” in which the food superstar will be collaborating with “world-class designers, photographers, and artists as well as up-and-coming creators” to sell NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. The news is disconcerting in part because it was very much not what I expected to hear on a Monday night from the 80-year-old mogul, both because I still can’t figure out what an NFT is, and also because the first NFT Stewart announced on her Instagram seems to be an enormous pumpkin etched with a very, very detailed drawing of Martha Stewart as a “Spellbinding Sorceress.” The pumpkins on which these strange drawings are etched come, of course, from farms surrounding Stewart’s bucolic New York farmhouse.

