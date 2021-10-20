Michael Jordan Dominating Games Defensively Is What Really Took Away Opposing Team’s Belief They Could Beat Bulls: ‘That Does More, Not Just for His Team, but Takes More Away From the Other Team’s Confidence Than Anything That He Can Do Offensively’
Everyone basketball fan knows Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is one of the greatest offensive players in NBA history. The five-time MVP is the NBA’s all-time leader in points per game both in the regular season and playoffs. Because Jordan was such a dominant offensive player, it’s easy to...www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0