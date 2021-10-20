CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

What letter writers would spend money on instead of an aquarium (Your Letters)

By Your Letters
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new aquarium or soccer facility is an exciting headline for the area, but seems to be overlooking basic ongoing needs that we have in our community that could benefit from a significant jump start: adequate, professional child care. We all see it. So many people are prevented from pursuing a...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 2

Related
Syracuse.com

Adam Weitsman building $4.5M pool; plus, SU basketball set for exhibition opener (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 27)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 59; Low: 38. Mostly cloudy, cool. See the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: CAFE OPENS DOWNTOWN: Opening a diner has always been a dream for Joe Terotta. He’s worked at a dozen or so restaurants for the past 28 years, but there’s just something about serving good comfort food to a loyal group of customers. Last month, he saw a “For Lease” sign on the former Miss Syracuse Diner next to City Hall, and the Across the Hall Café served its first meal last Monday. Joe, his wife and two kids and a family friend cook breakfast and lunch each day — with menu items such as chicken riggies, shown above — using fresh ingredients from small local distributors and stores. Here’s what you can expect from a visit. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

FOCUS Greater Syracuse to unveil plaque honoring 2021 Wisdom Keepers

On Friday, Oct. 29 at noon, FOCUS Greater Syracuse will host a plaque unveiling ceremony following their Wisdom Keeper celebration in the City Hall Commons. This is a free, outdoor event open to the community as FOCUS formally unveils the plaque honoring their 2021 Wisdom Keepers in the Wisdom Keeper Garden. In the case of rain, the ceremony will be held inside the City Hall Common’s Atrium, 201 E. Washington St., Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Florida, NY
Syracuse, NY
Pets & Animals
State
Florida State
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
Syracuse.com

Celebrity chef gives Syracuse restaurateurs a huge shoutout on national TV (video)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell shouted-out a couple of local restaurateurs today on national TV for the work they did catering her wedding. Burrell, a Cazenovia native who cooked in top New York City restaurants before rising to fame on the Food Network, appeared on “The Rachael Ray Show” at 9 a.m. today on ABC. As the two chefs prepared a date-night meal of lobster risotto with saffron, tomatoes and zucchini, the talk turned to Burrell’s wedding to Stuart Claxton.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
Syracuse.com

Fayetteville-Manlius school district cares about students’ mental health (Guest Opinion by Jack Willis)

Jack Willis, a 2019 graduate of Fayetteville-Manlius High School, is a junior at Syracuse University studying computer science. As a 2019 graduate of the Fayetteville-Manlius School District, I believe I’m qualified to speak to the atmosphere of the district and how it affects the mental health of students. I’m also qualified to defend the district against half-truths.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
45K+
Followers
34K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy