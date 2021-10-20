What letter writers would spend money on instead of an aquarium (Your Letters)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 59; Low: 38. Mostly cloudy, cool. See the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: CAFE OPENS DOWNTOWN: Opening a diner has always been a dream for Joe Terotta. He’s worked at a dozen or so restaurants for the past 28 years, but there’s just something about serving good comfort food to a loyal group of customers. Last month, he saw a “For Lease” sign on the former Miss Syracuse Diner next to City Hall, and the Across the Hall Café served its first meal last Monday. Joe, his wife and two kids and a family friend cook breakfast and lunch each day — with menu items such as chicken riggies, shown above — using fresh ingredients from small local distributors and stores. Here’s what you can expect from a visit. (Charlie Miller photo)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO