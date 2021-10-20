CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind the scenes with William and Kate at the Earthshot Prize awards

By The Newsroom
 8 days ago
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared three behind-the-scenes shots of the Earthshot Prize eco-awards.

The black-and-white photographs show William and Kate together at the glittering environmentally conscious ceremony at Alexandra Palace at the weekend.

In one, Kate is seen with her arm tenderly placed on her husband’s lower back as the pair look at one another.

Another shows the couple smiling as they move aside a pair of curtains as they make an entrance during the event, while another is a silhouette of the duke who appears to be waiting backstage.

The duke issued a rallying cry at the inaugural ceremony on Sunday to the next generation to keep on “demanding change” as innovative green projects from across the globe were awarded £1 million.

William’s ambitious £50 million initiative is designed to find solutions to the world’s environmental problems over the next decade.

