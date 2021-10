WASHINGTON — The National School Boards Association is walking back its letter to President Joe Biden asking for federal help for school board members who have been harassed and threatened over masking requirements and discussions of race in public schools. The shift came after Republican members of Congress led by Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley raised strong objections […] The post Ohio School Boards Association ends affiliation with national group over request to probe threats appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

