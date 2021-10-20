Disney's Winnie the Pooh Is Debuting Its Musical Adaptation Off-Broadway

Disney fans are in for a special treat on October 22, 2021, if they are registered for the 2021 VIEW Conference. Disney’s upcoming film Encanto will be featured in a virtual presentation on Friday, October 22. The panel will begin at 12 p.m. PST and registration is free, as is the rest of the conference. This will be VIEW Conference‘s 22nd year — this year’s event will feature both online and in-person components. The in-person events will take place at the groundbreaking OGR venue located in Turin, Italy. The conference is a celebration of all things filmmaking, animation, special effects, video games, interactive media and so much more. There will be over 160 speaking sessions, workshops, panels, keynotes, and masterclasses.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO