(Minneapolis, MN) -- Two men have pled guilty in Minnesota court to fraud charges related to stock manipulation. The two men, Mark Allen Miller, 44, of Breezy Point, and Christopher James Rajkaran, 36, of Queens, New York, and Guyana, bought millions of shares in shell companies that were worth fractions of pennies a piece. Miller and Rajkaran then created several fake resignation letters, board resolutions and filings - "pumping" up the price of the stock in the process. After the stock was artificially raised, the two men then sold the stock, "dumping" it for huge profits.

