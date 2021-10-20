CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Investigators looking into remains found in search for Brian Laundrie

By Eyewitness News
 7 days ago

A law enforcement source tells ABC News that investigators are working to determine whether remains discovered at a Florida environmental park are human and whether those remains and other articles discovered at the site are related to the disappearance of Brian Laundrie.

The Medical Examiner's Office in Sarasota has been called to the preserve where the search for Laundrie is underway, a spokeswoman for the office told ABC News.

Laundrie's parents along with the FBI and local authorities found some items possibly belonging to Brian off a trail that he frequented.

The FBI said they were processing the scene after finding "items of interest" at the Carlton Reserve.

The family's attorney, Stephen Bertolino, released a statement on Wednesday saying, "Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian. The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian's parents' intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area."

Details on the items have not yet been released. An FBI Evidence Response team is processing the scene and the reserve is closed to the public.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC News that a human remains detection team was requested by North Port Police to go to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park Wednesday to assist in the search for Laundrie. The team consists of one dog, a handler, and two spotters.

WATCH | Special Report: Gabby Petito's autopsy revealed, but questions linger

How Gabby Petito died is revealed as the manhunt for Brian Laundrie goes on. Watch an Eyewitness News update.

One week ago, authorities confirmed that his fiancée Gabby Petito died by strangulation .

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue had previously ruled Petito's death a homicide, and though the cause was revealed last Tuesday, he declined to provide details about Petito's autopsy or a potential suspect, saying he was limited in what information he could legally release.

Who killed Petito, when she was killed, and what happened leading up to her death remain a mystery.

RELATED | Gabby Petito timeline: Everything we know about her disappearance

Nearly one month after her body was found in Wyoming, the coroner announced that Gabby Petito died by strangulation.

Laundrie and Petito had been traveling across the country since June, documenting the trip on social media. They got into a physical altercation Aug. 12 in Moab, Utah, that led to a police stop, which ended with police deciding to separate the quarreling couple for the night. No charges were filed, and no serious injuries were reported.

Even though there are more than 90,000 active missing person cases in the U.S., few met with as much urgency and national attention as that of Petito, who was reported missing in September 11 and whose remains were found more than a week later in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest.

The 23-year-old Laundrie returned to his home on Sept. 1 without Petito but driving her 2012 Ford Transit. Laundrie had refused to speak to the police and has not been seen since Tuesday, Sept. 14, according to law enforcement officials.

Federal officials in Wyoming last month charged Laundrie with unauthorized use of a debit card, alleging he used a Capital One Bank card and someone's personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing. They did not say to whom the card belonged.

WATCH: Tracking the Gabby Petito disappearance

ABC News uses social media, police reports and public records to piece together some of the events that led up to Gabby Petito disappearance.

The video above is a part of TRACKING, a digital video series from ABC News that uses social media, public records, mapping and expert analysis to piece together timelines of how major news events transpired. Watch more ABC News originals here .

