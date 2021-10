But senator's plan meets resistance from a fellow Democrat as party seeks to pass social and climate-change plan.U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden has unveiled another version of a proposal to raise federal taxes on income other than wages, and would raise money for an array of social and climate-change programs envisioned in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better budget plan. But the proposal made Wednesday, Oct. 27, by the Oregon Democrat, who leads the Senate Finance Committee, may stall before it emerges for any vote. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin promptly criticized it as divisive. All of the 50 Democrats...

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO