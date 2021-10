The next movie in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals, seems like one of the grandest swings the franchise has taken so far. With Oscar-winning auteur Chloe Zhao at the helm, Eternals tells a sprawling story about ancient beings who have existed on Earth for centuries, sitting by and observing all of the chaos of our planet unfold as they wait for the dangerous Deviants to attack. On the surface, Eternals feels like it could be one of the most thoroughly interconnected films in the MCU to-date, but that may not actually be true.

