Part Time Performing Arts Assistant

Required immediately or January 2022

Fixed Term until July 2022

Term Time Only

Sydenham High School is seeking to appoint an enthusiastic and inspirational Performing Arts Assistant to provide support for all internal Drama and Music productions.

The successful candidate will also work with the Performing Arts Department to support and lead co-curricular clubs and activities in both the Senior and Prep school.

Applicants should have a degree in Drama, and have experience of working on productions, ideally both on and backstage. Musical knowledge or ability is desirable.

Why Sydenham High School

Sydenham High School, established in 1887, is an independent day school for girls from 4-18 with approximately 710 pupils. The school is part of the Girls’ Day School Trust (GDST), the largest independent school group in the UK. It is at the forefront of education for girls and a strong voice in promoting opportunities for young women.

We offer a competitive salary and benefits package and a strong professional development programme. These benefits include:

Competitive salaries and pay progression

Access to extensive professional development opportunities

Training grants for qualifications

Generous pension schemes

Free life assurance benefit

Free school lunches

A discount of up to 50% on fees for children at GDST schools

For more details, please contact hr@syd.gdst.net or the School Office on 020 8557 7000.

To apply, please click the apply button.

Applications should be received by 12 noon on Wednesday 3 November 2021.

References for shortlisted candidates will be taken before interview.

We reserve the right to interview at any point during the recruitment process so early applications are encouraged.

The GDST is committed to diversity, inclusion and real change: a family where every individual is valued, respected and included.

We are committed to the safeguarding of children and child protection screening will apply to this post.