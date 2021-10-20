CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Anya Taylor-Joy sing ‘Downtown’ for her new film

By Maria Loreto
 7 days ago
Watch Anya Taylor-Joy sing 'Downtown' for her new film The actress is performing the song for the awaited 'Last Night in SoHo.'

Anya Taylor-Joy is starring in the awaited horror film “Last Night in SoHo.” Aside from the expected acting, Taylor-Joy will also be singing; in the film, she plays the part of a performer in the ‘60s, and had to record several versions of the iconic “Downtown.”

Sound bites of the recording were previewed on the first trailer of the film, but this new video shows her singing the song in full, alongside an orchestra and new footage of the film. Anya shared the video through her Instagram, writing, “It’s not every day you’re asked to record several versions of an iconic song. The sounds of the 60s was what first made me fall in love with music so I was overjoyed when Edgar asked me to give it a go.”

In an interview with Den of Geek, Taylor-Joy spoke about her love of singing, and how that’s something she’s been doing most of her life. When talking about her parents and family, she said, “They’re like, ‘Where do we find the button to switch you off?’ because I’m always singing and dancing, and being a general nuisance.”

“Downtown” was originally sung by Petula Clark in 1964, recorded to a more upbeat tempo. Anya’s version, a moodier and slower take on the original, is meant to evoke the mood of the film. “Last Night in SoHo” stars Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise, a young student who moves to London to study fashion design. Feeling lonely and out of place, she finds herself mysteriously time traveling to 1966 and embodying Sandy, played by Taylor-Joy, who is a glamorous wannabe singer that gets entangled with a dangerous man. The film stars Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, and more.

The film’s soundtrack will be released on October 22nd, and will likely be made up of an eclectic mix of old and new sounds. Edgar Wright, the film’s director, who also directed and wrote the hugely successful “Baby Driver,” is known for his taste in music, which tend to occupy special places in his films. “Last Night in SoHo” opens in theaters on October 29th.

TheWrap

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Directorial Debut ‘The Lost Daughter’ Gets First Trailer (Video)

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for "The Lost Daughter," Maggie Gyllenhaal's book-to-screen adaptation of the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante that stars Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal and many more. Gyllenhaal wrote and directed the R-rated adaption. Coming to select theaters Dec. 17, Gyllenhaal's directorial debut lands on Netflix Dec. 31.
MOVIES
KMOV

Anya Taylor-Joy: Badass Questionnaire

Actor Anya Taylor-Joy ("Last Night in Soho") takes the InStyle Badass Questionnaire where she spills on what it was like to win a Golden Globe for her work in Netflix’s "The Queen’s Gambit." Anya also shares her love for scrunchies, horror, 1960s fashion, and cats (and how they tend to love her back)! Plus you’ll never guess what her first acting gig in Hollywood was—HINT: it involves a famous dubstep DJ.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Anya Taylor-Joy is Dior’s latest brand ambassador

Anya Taylor-Joy isn’t just one of Hollywood’s it girls on-screen, she’s also become a beloved celebrity in the world of fashion--so it’s only right she’s been announced as Dior’s latest global brand ambassador. The Queen’s Gambit actress has been a fan of the fashion house for some time now, consistently...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
papermag.com

Anya-Taylor Joy and Dior Make Their Relationship Official

The "Face of the Year" just got herself a major luxury contract, putting her new lofty title to good use. Anya Taylor-Joy, who's being honored in the aforementioned category at next month's CFDA Awards, is now the Global Ambassador for Women's Fashion and Makeup at Dior, the brand announced this morning.
BEAUTY & FASHION
