That's all from us, we'll see you for the next game. For now though, it's goodbye. Leipzig remain winless in the group, and it'll take a minor miracle in the next three games for them to advance to the knockout stages, but they showed how much character and ability their team has from front to back, in their efforts in this match. For PSG, given that they have arguably the greatest footballer of all time in their ranks, it's a brave individual who writes this team off, as they continue their quest for a maiden Champions League title by returning to the top of Group A.

UEFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO