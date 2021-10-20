CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Champions League LIVE: Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea vs Malmo, Manchester United vs Atalanta and all the action

goal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It was a good goal," the Chelsea star told BT Sport. "Callum [Hudson-Odoi] did a good assist, the ball was very far but I tried to get it, I knew the goalkeeper would go down so the only chance I had was to try to dip it. "I came...

www.goal.com

chatsports.com

Leicester vs Manchester United LIVE: Follow all the action from the King Power Stadium as it happens, plus the rest of the 3pm Premier League games

Out-of-sorts Leicester City welcome a stuttering Manchester United on Saturday afternoon - with both teams desperate for victory. Going into this weekend's set of fixtures, Leicester sit 13th in the Premier League - having won just two of their seven matches so far - while fourth-placed United dropped five points at home in their last two games (having lost to Aston Villa and drawn with Everton).
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Chelsea vs. Malmo: How to watch UEFA Champions League, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Champions League is back this Wednesday on Paramount+. We're heading into Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, and Malmo will be playing Chelsea at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Stamford Bridge. Malmo lost 4-0 to Zenit three weeks ago. Similarly, Chelsea is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Juventus. Right now, Malmo (zero points) is last in Group H, while Chelsea (three points) is in second place in the group behind Juventus (six points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. Malmo needs a win to get out of last place; we'll see how accommodating Chelsea will be. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.
UEFA
soccertimes.com

Manchester United vs Atalanta preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Manchester United (3/4) vs Atalanta (10/3) On Wednesday night, Manchester United host Atalanta at Old Trafford, in what could be a pivotal game in Group F of the Champions League. Manchester United. Red Devils head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing a major test...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Man United vs Atalanta on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Manchester United host Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.United are chasing another three points after sinking Villarreal with a last-minute winner thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo.FOLLOW LIVE: Man United vs Atalanta – latest updatesThat result followed an opening defeat at Young Boys, which means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side come into the third round of games in third place.Atalanta meanwhile are top with four points, and will prove stiff opposition.Here is everything you need to know.When is the match?Manchester United vs Atalanta is tonight, Wednesday 19 October, at 8pm BST.How can I watch it?The game will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport. Subscribers can stream online via the BT Sport app and BT Sport website. Confirmed line-upsManchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, RonaldoAtalanta: Musso; Zappacosta, Palomino, Demiral, Maehle; Freuler, De Roon, Pasalic; Ilicic, Koopmeiners; MurielOddsMan United 3/4Draw 3/1Atalanta 10/3PredictionUnited desperately need a victory to lift morale after a hammering at Leicester on the weekend, and have the firepower to get one here. Manchester United 2-0 Atalanta.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Malmo player ratings: Jorginho clinical from the spot as Kai Havertz shines in Champions League win

Chelsea secured a resounding group-stage victory over Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night, thrashing the Swedish side 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.Dominant from the opening whistle, Thomas Tuchel’s side opened the scoring through Andreas Christensen after just 10 minutes, when the defender shinned home a volley for his first Chelsea goal. The Blues then doubled their lead from the spot midway through the first half, as Jorginho opted against his usual skip to smash a penalty past Malmo goalkeeper Johan Dahlin following a foul on Romelu Lukaku.That challenge marked the end of Lukaku’s evening, with the striker soon...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Malmo | Champions League

Chelsea face Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday 20 October and it will be refereed by François Letexier at Stamford Bridge. UEFA confirmed the officials for Gameweek 3 of the 2021/22 Champions League season, which will see Letexier take charge of the meeting in west London. François Letexier will...
UEFA
90min.com

Barcelona predicted lineup vs Dynamo Kyiv - Champions League

Barcelona's Champions League campaign has been pretty disastrous so far with Ronald Koeman's side being beaten 3-0 in each of their opening two matches. To avoid a clean sweep of defeats against all of the teams in Group E, they will need to put in a much-better display when Dynamo Kyiv, who have one point so far, come to town on Wednesday.
UEFA
BBC

Man United vs Atalanta

Prediction: 2-2 How to watch di match?. Di game go start 8pm West African time and e go dey live for Supersports on DSTV if you dey reason to watch am for Nigeria and Ghana. Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford return from injury for di club defeat to Leicester City for weekend. In fact Rashford come in from bench to score United second goal.
UEFA
whathifi.com

Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream and how to watch the Premier League

Manchester United's topsy-turvy season continues this weekend with a visit from auld enemy Liverpool. The two clubs will be looking for a big win to prove to the rest of the Premier League, and themselves, that they're genuine contenders for the title. Expect fireworks and make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Chelsea v Southampton Live Commentary, 27/10/2021

So, Chelsea's name goes into the hat for the draw and they'll find out on Saturday who they'll face in the next round. Their attention turns back to the Premier League now though and a trip to Newcastle United. Southampton's Cup run comes to an end and they have Watford next up in the league.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

How many trophies has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won as manager?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was an iconic player Manchester United, but how many trophies has he won as manager? Goal rounds up his career titles. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a Manchester United club legend and fan favourite owing to his 1999 Champions League final heroics, scoring a last-minute winner for the Red Devils against Bayern Munich to clinch not only the European title, but also the coveted Treble.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona dream of Klopp hire

Paul Pogba has hit back at reports of a rift between himself and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as well as claims he has halted talks over a new contract at the club. Pogba was reportedly considering his future at Old Trafford following the 5-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE

