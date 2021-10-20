The Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP) and Odyssey Opera Perform the Work of Black Composers with a New, Five-Year Opera Series

Sheridan Music Studio Founder and Artistic Director, Susan Merdinger, presents a special run of a “Ghost-Themed” Concert, Book Presentation and Discussion: A Halloween Haunting in Music and Literature. The pre-recorded concert features Merdinger along with Violinist Alex Koffman and Cellist Martine Benmann in a program of “ghost” music including Beethoven’s Ghost Trio Op. 70 No.1, William Bolcom’s Graceful Ghost Rag for Solo Piano, and A World Premiere of “The Dybbuk Piano Trio” (2021) by Grammy-nominated composer Ilya Levinson , Composer-in-Residence at Sheridan Music Studio. The concert is then followed by a Book presentation by Karen Kaplan, Author of “Conjoined: A Holocaust Haunting- One Man, Two Hearts and Me”, and concludes with a three-way discussion of the Pianist, the Composer and the Author. There will be three shows per day, at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm, from October 29 through November 1st. Virtual Livestream tickets start at $15 each, and the proceeds will go to help establish scholarships for young aspiring musicians.
