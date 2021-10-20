CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

The Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP) and Odyssey Opera Perform the Work of Black Composers with a New, Five-Year Opera Series

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Davis | X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X. The Pulitzer Prize-winning composer’s revised version of his seminal 1986 opera. Nkeiru Okoye | Harriet Tubman: When I Crossed That Line to Freedom. Full orchestra premiere – 2023. Guggenheim Fellowship winner Okoye’s first opera. William Grant Still |...

www.musicalamerica.com

News Channel Nebraska

Professional orchestras are featuring works by Black composers while paying homage to their oft-forgotten history

Jazz artist and composer Terence Blanchard never thought his work would be performed on the Metropolitan Opera Stage. Adapted from Charles M. Blow's memoir of the same name, Blanchard's opera "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" tells of a Black boy growing up in rural Louisiana, where he faces poverty and sexual abuse, who goes on to become a successful writer. The opera is filled with moments of turbulence and lyricism, scenes of striking dissonance and sentimental harmony.
musicalamerica.com

Boston Philharmonic Founder & Conductor Benjamin Zander receives the Kilyeni Medal of Honor

On Friday, October 15, at Boston's Symphony Hall, Benjamin Zander, the Boston Philharmonic's founder and conductor, received the Julio Kilyeni Medal of Honor from the Bruckner Society of America, prior to the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra's performance of Bruckner's Eighth Symphony. This is only the second time the award has been given to someone in Boston. The Boston Symphony Orchestra's Serge Koussevitsky is the only other recipient; he received it in 1934, when the award debuted. The medal has been awarded to other outstanding conductors, including Arturo Toscanini and Otto Klemperer, as well as more recent musicians, such as Daniel Barenboim, the recently late Bernard Haitink, and Herbert Blomstedt.
wdiy.org

Philly Orchestra Releases Music of Historic Black Composer Florence Price

The Philadelphia Orchestra recently released their recordings of music composed by Florence Price, the first Black composer to have her work played by a major American orchestra in the 1930s, but then became nearly forgotten since she died in the 1950s. WHYY’s Peter Crimmins reports on the orchestra’s plans to make her music widely available.
Dallas News

Watch the future of opera unfold with engaging Dallas Opera performances this fall

One of the leading opera companies in the country, The Dallas Opera (TDO) celebrates the return of two renowned groundbreaking initiatives to North Texas. This fall, TDO offers audiences the opportunity to support rising talent while bringing shared live experiences to new and long-standing fans — all at an affordable price.
musicalamerica.com

Music with a View presents a Special Event Series

Sheridan Music Studio Founder and Artistic Director, Susan Merdinger, presents a special run of a “Ghost-Themed” Concert, Book Presentation and Discussion: A Halloween Haunting in Music and Literature. The pre-recorded concert features Merdinger along with Violinist Alex Koffman and Cellist Martine Benmann in a program of “ghost” music including Beethoven’s Ghost Trio Op. 70 No.1, William Bolcom’s Graceful Ghost Rag for Solo Piano, and A World Premiere of “The Dybbuk Piano Trio” (2021) by Grammy-nominated composer Ilya Levinson , Composer-in-Residence at Sheridan Music Studio. The concert is then followed by a Book presentation by Karen Kaplan, Author of “Conjoined: A Holocaust Haunting- One Man, Two Hearts and Me”, and concludes with a three-way discussion of the Pianist, the Composer and the Author. There will be three shows per day, at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm, from October 29 through November 1st. Virtual Livestream tickets start at $15 each, and the proceeds will go to help establish scholarships for young aspiring musicians.
musicalamerica.com

Celebrity Series of Boston Announces Winter/Spring 2022 Performances

Celebrity Series of Boston Announces Winter/Spring 2022 Performances. Adds clarinetist Anthony McGill with soprano Susanna Phillips and pianist Myra Huang at GBH’s Calderwood Studio. Paid digital performances continue with seven added in Winter/Spring. Pre-sale begins November 16, 2021; all tickets on sale January 4, 2022. Highlights of the Winter/Spring 2022...
musicalamerica.com

Nov. 26: Violinist Yevgeny Kutik Releases The Death of Juliet and Other Tales - New Album on Marquis Classics

Available Digitally November 26, 2021 on Marquis Classics. Boston, MA – Russian-American violinist Yevgeny Kutik, known for his “dark-hued tone and razor-sharp technique,” (The New York Times) announces his new album, The Death of Juliet and Other Tales on Marquis Classics, highlighting Russia’s rich history of folklore and folktales portrayed in the music of Prokofiev. The album also features world premiere recordings of traditional Russian folk songs in new arrangements by Kutik, Michael Gandolfi, and Kati Agócs, commissioned specifically for the album. Available digitally on November 26, 2021 with CDs to come in early 2022, the album was recorded with pianist Anna Polonsky and produced by Grammy Award winner Jesse Lewis.
musicalamerica.com

Aspect Chamber Music Series Presents Phillipe Quint & the Quint Quintet in Astor Piazzolla: Betweem Angele & Demons on Thursday, October 28th at 7:30

Social Media Associate and PR Assistant at Bucklesweet. Phillipe Quint & the Quint Quintet in ASTOR PIAZZOLLA: BETWEEN ANGELS & DEMONS. on Thursday, October 28th at 7:30pm at the Bohemian National Hall. The Show Will Feature a Hybrid of Music, Images and. Newly Commissioned Poetry from Argentinian Poet Lila Zemborain.
Thrive Global

This Weekend At The Boston Symphony Orchestra, It’s All About The (Electric) Bass

For the Boston Symphony Orchestra, as for most classical ensembles, the three B’s have always been Beethoven, Brahms, and Bach. Well, now you can add another B: for bass, as in electric bass. For the first time in its august history, the BSO will perform a concerto for electric bass. The composer and soloist will be multi-Grammy winner Victor Wooten, widely regarded as one of the top bassists in the world. This will be Wooten’s debut with the BSO.
musicalamerica.com

World Premiere of MERCY, an Opera/Film from the Curtis Opera Theatre, Opens November 6

Senior Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Curtis Institute of Music. World Premiere of MERCY, an Opera/Film from the Curtis Opera Theatre, Opens November 6. Written and directed by Chas Rader-Shieber and Alek Shrader with music based on La clemenza di Tito. PHILADELPHIA, PA—October 27, 2021—The Curtis Opera Theatre radically...
musicalamerica.com

International Contemporary Ensemble Performs Works by Nathan Davis, Phyllis Chen, and Nicholas Houfek at Target Margin Theater

International Contemporary Ensemble Presents November Residency. Performances at Target Margin Theater, November 4 & 5. New York, NY (October 27, 2021) — On Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 7pm and Friday, November 5, 2021 at 7pm, the International Contemporary Ensemble returns to the Target Margin Theater in Sunset Park, Brooklyn to present two residency performances that feature the experimental work of Nathan Davis, Phyllis Chen, and Nicholas Houfek. The Ensemble will also share improvisations and other projects workshopped at Target Margin. Both performances are free and have in-person and livestream options.
musicalamerica.com

Shriver Hall Concert Series Presents the Baltimore Recital Debut of Pianist Paul Lewis

Baltimore Recital Debut of Pianist Paul Lewis, December 5. "[Lewis] has clarity, muscle, and steely pride, but also intimacy,. vulnerability and volatility: the combination is magnetic.” —The Guardian. www.shriverconcerts.org | www.paullewispiano.co.uk. Baltimore, Maryland (October 27, 2021) — Shriver Hall Concert Series (SHCS) — Baltimore’s premier presenter of chamber music ensembles...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Jazz, film, opera — renowned trumpeter/composer Terence Blanchard does it all

Terence Blanchard never set out to become the toast of the American classical music scene. As a jazz trumpet player from New Orleans, he was always focused on performing. Yet he's composed a brilliant, critically acclaimed opera, "Fire Shut Up in My Bones," that re-opened New York's Metropolitan Opera in September, making Blanchard the first Black composer to have a work produced at America's premier opera house.
musicalamerica.com

The Temptations' Otis Williams to be celebrated at City College Center for the Arts

October 28, 2021 | By Cheryl Duncan & Company Inc. City College Center for the Arts, on the campus of City College of New York, is honoring the 60-year history of the legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Grammy® Award-winning Otis Williams and The Temptations, on Monday, November 1, with a special live, virtual event. The affair will feature a conversation with Williams, a founding and the sole surviving original member of The Temptations sharing memories about the “Evolution of The Temptations’ Music, 1961 – 2021,” while also celebrating his 80th birthday. This special virtual conversation will be simulcast at citycollegecenterforthearts.org from the Aaron Davis Hall’s renowned Marian Anderson Theatre, named after the distinguished African American singer who broke racial barriers and inspired new generations of singers of all colors. Distinguished musician, composer and entertainment entrepreneur K. Sparks will conduct the online event, which begins at 7:30 p.m. EDT and will feature other special guests.
musicalamerica.com

Fire & Grace presents ALMA

Bringing “a stunningly contemporary sound to classical string music”. Fire & Grace releases their third album, an entrancing and wide-ranging collection of. For Immediate Release, October 26, 2021 … Abounding with “sheer joy and energy” (Cambridge Chronicle), the violin and guitar duo Fire & Grace returns with their third album of original arrangements, Alma. Meaning “soul” in Spanish, Alma pairs the music of Bach with an array of folk melodies from around the Iberian Peninsula, along with other musical favourites of the duo. As with acclaimed violinist Edwin Huizinga and Grammy Award-winning guitarist William Coulter’s two previous albums, Fire & Grace and Partita Americana, Alma is a unique “monument to musical diversity and crossover brilliance … with Huizinga’s Viking stature and red hair whipping around and Coulter grooving with zen-like calmness, they make an engaging pair” (Monterey County Weekly). Alma will be available from JUNO-nominated artist Miranda Mulholland's Roaring Girl Records label on iTunes and all streaming platforms, and on CD viaFireandGraceMusic.com on November 4, 2021.
Santafe New Mexican.com

A watershed moment for American opera

NEW YORK — There’s a line in the middle of Act I of composer Terence Blanchard and librettist Kasi Lemmons’ Fire Shut Up in My Bones that sat in my head like a caption throughout the show’s premiere at the Metropolitan Opera on Sept. 27. It’s uttered by Uncle Paul (heartily sung on that Monday night by Ryan Speedo Green) as he instructs his nephews how to properly till the fields of their new home in the small town of Gibsland, Louisiana.
