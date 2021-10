FIFA Is Committed To Widening Its Gaming and eSports Portfolio. Football is the most popular sport in the world bar none and so it’s no surprise that Electronic Art’s yearly release of FIFA sees consistent success, regardless of any questions as to its quality. The eSports industry has also grown exceptionally overtime, and is now a billion dollar industry. Footballers such as Mason Mount and other athletes including Kevin Durant and Shaquille O’Neal have invested in eSports, showing that there is a future in it. Due to the exponential growth, FIFA has announced that it will make commercial decisions that will benefit all football stakeholders for gaming and eSports.

FIFA ・ 11 DAYS AGO