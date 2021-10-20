Violinist Philippe Quint Performs Chicago Premiere of Astor Piazzolla at 100: Between Angels and Demons at North Shore Chamber Music Festival

Bringing “a stunningly contemporary sound to classical string music”. Fire & Grace releases their third album, an entrancing and wide-ranging collection of. For Immediate Release, October 26, 2021 … Abounding with “sheer joy and energy” (Cambridge Chronicle), the violin and guitar duo Fire & Grace returns with their third album of original arrangements, Alma. Meaning “soul” in Spanish, Alma pairs the music of Bach with an array of folk melodies from around the Iberian Peninsula, along with other musical favourites of the duo. As with acclaimed violinist Edwin Huizinga and Grammy Award-winning guitarist William Coulter’s two previous albums, Fire & Grace and Partita Americana, Alma is a unique “monument to musical diversity and crossover brilliance … with Huizinga’s Viking stature and red hair whipping around and Coulter grooving with zen-like calmness, they make an engaging pair” (Monterey County Weekly). Alma will be available from JUNO-nominated artist Miranda Mulholland's Roaring Girl Records label on iTunes and all streaming platforms, and on CD viaFireandGraceMusic.com on November 4, 2021.

