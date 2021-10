British Airways is planning to rehire thousands of staff following the lay-offs caused by the pandemic, according to the union Unite.Unite says the airline is looking to rehire about 3,000 cabin crew after BA slashed around 10,000 jobs - a third of its workforce - during the travel shutdown last year. BA has not confirmed the number of new hires it will take on, but has announced that it is advertising new cabin crew roles starting next summer.“The airline has already contacted people in the company’s existing talent pools, which holds the details of people who left the business last...

TRAVEL ・ 14 DAYS AGO