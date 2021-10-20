CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Y: The Last Man Got Canceled

By Alec Bojalad
Den of Geek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a crowded TV landscape of limited series, specials, and movies, it’s harder than ever to find traditional dramas with a premise compelling enough to support multiple years of storytelling. FX President John Landgraf said as much during his appearance at the summer 2021 Television Critics Association press tour....

www.denofgeek.com

ComicBook

Y: The Last Man Star Teases "Mind-Blowing" Final Episodes

Y: The Last Man has had a unique and unprecedented journey into live-action, with the Vertigo Comics series finally getting a television adaptation earlier this year. The series, which has debuted under the FX on Hulu banner, has told the tale of the survivors of a mysterious global apocalypse, which killed every mammal with a Y chromosome outside of Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) and his pet monkey, Ampersand. The fight for survival — and for figuring out what caused the pandemic — draws in a number of key characters, something that has been showcased across the series' eight episodes thus far. Unfortunately, it was revealed on Sunday that the series will not be returning for a second season on FX on Hulu, and although the cast and crew have indicated that it could find a home elsewhere, it definitely adds an unexpected layer to the remaining episodes. ComicBook.com spoke to Ashley Romans, who stars as Agent 355 on the series, days before the news of the series' cancellation broke, and she teased what fans can expect in the last few episodes of Season 1.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Y: The Last Man’ Showrunner Is “Committed” To Finding A New Home For FX Series After Surprise Cancellation

A network or streaming platform canceling a series isn’t all that shocking. This situation happens all the time in the TV industry. However, what’s unique about “Y: The Last Man” being canceled by FX is that the announcement comes midway through the first season, which still has three more episodes left. While that might seem like a death blow that will surely mean the rest of the story will never be told, ‘Y’ showrunner, Eliza Clark, is vowing to fans that she will do everything to find a new home for the series.
TV SERIES
musictech.net

Scoring an apocalypse: Herdis Stefansdottir on her music for FX’s Y: The Last Man

“I just went for it, doing whatever I thought was exciting and interesting and cool. I guess I got lucky that they liked it.” We’re speaking with composer Herdis Stefansdottir about her new score for Y: The Last Man, FX’s adaptation of the seminal 2002 comic books penned by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra.
MUSIC
SuperHeroHype

Y: The Last Man Not Renewed for Season 2 by FX on Hulu

Y: The Last Man Not Renewed for Season 2 by FX on Hulu. With high audience and critical reviews at Rotten Tomatoes, Y: The Last Man seemed like it should have become a hit. Unfortunately, FX did not see it that way. Via showrunner Eliza Clark, today brings news that the adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’s acclaimed comic will not be renewed for a second season. Not at FX, anyway. Clark has hope that perhaps another network can come to the rescue.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Details On FX’s “Y: The Last Man” Axing

After fourteen years of attempts to adapt Brian K. Vaughan’s acclaimed “Y: The Last Man” comic for the screen, things finally came to fruition this year with the TV show launching a month ago and running… for all of a few weeks. FX on Hulu abruptly canceled the post-apocalyptic drama...
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

Y: The Last Man Canceled! Showrunner, Eliza Clark, Not Ready To Throw In The Towel

After just one season, Y: The Last Man has been canceled. This was a show on my watch list, but comments from Rotten Tomatoes have me a little worried. Some commenters recommended to just read the comics. Y: The Last Man was written by Brian K. Vaughan and the story does sound interesting. If all mammals with the y chromosome died except for one man and his capuchin monkey, life would be hard. That’s about half the population gone. We all need each other for life to keep going and I don’t just mean for procreating. Also, an aging population and no new humans, this dystopian drama would turn more and more frightening as the years go by.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Y: The Last Man season 2 might happen at HBO Max

You may have heard that Y: The Last Man, the sci-fi series based on the comic of the same name, has been cancelled. Well, the filmmakers behind it are looking for a new home, and streaming service HBO Max is reportedly a possibility. The Hollywood Reporter has spoken to a...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Why Y: The Last Man was canceled before it could finish its first season: Cast options expired last Friday

Why did FX abruptly cancel the FX on Hulu series after it aired seven of its 10 episodes, with its season finale scheduled for Nov. 1? "Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that execs at FX had to make a decision on the future of the series by Oct. 15, which was the date that options on the cast of Y:TLM expired," reports The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg. "FX, which landed rights to the IP in 2015, picked the drama up to pilot in April 2018 and, three months later, cast Barry Keoghan and Diane Lane in leading roles. FX ordered Y to series in February 2019." As Goldberg points out, Y: The Last Man has been in the works since 2015. Showrunner and cast changes only exacerbated filming delays. And then the pandemic happened. "Because of the delays amid the showrunner and cast changes, FX had to extend options on original Y stars, including Lane," says Goldberg, adding: "Those cast extensions added up despite the fact that production came in under than its per-episode $8.5 million budget. (Showrunner Eliza Clark pitched a potential second season to FX execs in late September, after four of its 10 episodes had aired on the cabler’s Hulu hub and well after reviews for the series were published. (Y currently has a 73 percent rating among critics and 67 percent score with viewers on RottenTomatoes.com.) Ultimately, FX brass declined to pay $3 million to further extend options on the Y cast as execs did not want to leave the cast in limbo yet again. The cancellation decision was, per sources, not based on viewership figures as Hulu, like other streamers, does not release traditional ratings data. That means FX had little to no data on which to evaluate the series, including how it performed in its entirety over a certain timeframe, etc. While sources note there had been a drop-off among viewers on the FX on Hulu hub, it’s worth pointing out that mid-series declines are not uncommon as viewers have shifted to binge watching entire seasons of a show."
TV SERIES
Variety

Michael B. Jordan’s Val Zod Series at HBO Max Finds Its Writers

The Val Zod series that Michael B. Jordan is set to executive produce for HBO Max has found its writers, Variety has confirmed. Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters are now set to write the project, which will focus on Val Zod, the second DC character to take up the mantle of Superman. Val is a Black Kryptonian who found his way to Earth and eventually uses his powers to fight evil, including a brainwashed Superman at one point in the comics. HBO Max declined to comment. Metayer and Peters most recently worked on the script for “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and on the...
TV & VIDEOS
Wired

The Troubled Fate of Y: The Last Man

The Monitor is a weekly column devoted to everything happening in the WIRED world of culture, from movies to memes, TV to Twitter. Perhaps it’s strange to focus on this as Dune—a big-screen book adaptation that director Denis Villeneueve has been working on practically since he was a teenager—hits theaters, but I can’t stop thinking about the abrupt ending of Y: The Last Man. Not the finale—that won’t drop until November 1—but the fact that the series itself is ending. FX on Hulu just announced that the show isn’t getting picked up for a second season, and if there is a more unfortunate and poetic end to a show, I don’t know what it is.
TV & VIDEOS
PIX11

Elliot Fletcher chats ‘Y: The Last Man’ on Hulu and more

NEW YORK — With half the population dead, the world in chaos, water and food supply limited, and much-needed medical treatments depleted, Sam does have a way out — but it’s complicated. Elliot Fletcher, star of the DC Comics-inspired series “Y: The Last Man,” joined the PIX11 Morning News on Monday to chat about the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vulture

Y: The Last Man Recap: Not Like Other Cops

As an adult who can admit when she’s wrong, I’ll happily come out and say it: Wow, was I wrong when it came to Roxanne. Like, so wrong. In fact, after this week, I think it’s safe to say that one could comb the entirety of what I wrote a few weeks ago about Roxanne being Victoria 2.0 and do a clean find-and-replace, supplanting every description of Victoria for Roxanne. As it turns out, it’s Roxanne, not Victoria, who has been clinging to old-world ideas about a common enemy all this time.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

What Dino Fury’s Move to Netflix Means for Power Rangers

After ten years Power Rangers has found a new home. Since 2011 the long-running franchise has been on Nickelodeon but, according to Deadline, starting in spring 2022 the second season of Power Rangers Dino Fury will premiere exclusively in the U.S. on Netflix. This is a major shift that could have long reaching impacts for not just the show but also the franchise as a whole. Let’s explore some of what this could mean moving forward.
TV SERIES

