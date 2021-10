Privai, a luxury skin and body care line, has signed six leases in the Washington, D.C., region to debut its new Privai Spa + Salon. “Privai had already been in contract negotiations with several hotel spas in the area and wanted to be able to provide a wellness experience to the surrounding communities in a full-service spa and salon capacity that utilized the beautiful spaces and amazing therapists and stylists in the area,” Christina Stratton, Privai’s co-founder and CEO, told Commercial Observer.

