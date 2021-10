Memo to staff from Executive Editor Sally Buzbee and CIO Shailesh Prakash:. We are happy to announce that Kat Downs Mulder is taking on a new role that reflects our digital ambitions and further builds upon the close relationship between the newsroom and technology. Kat will take on this new, truly hybrid role between News and Engineering as chief product officer and managing editor, reporting to both of us. This move will help accelerate digital innovation across The Washington Post, which has never been more important as we work to modernize the way we tell stories, further grow subscriptions and evolve in the digital space.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO