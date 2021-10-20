CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Contemporary Ensemble Announces New Board Member, Oscar Gerardo

Cover picture for the articleNew York, NY (October 20, 2021) – The International Contemporary Ensemble welcomes Oscar Gerardo to their Board of Directors. Board President Claude Arpels says, “Oscar Gerardo is the most dedicated music lover I have ever met. He has displayed a strong commitment to new and adventurous music by commissioning work with...

