Fantasy basketball: Russell Westbrook, the rebuilt Warriors and other opening night takeaways

Lakers fans got their first look at their new superstar trio Tuesday night, in a preseason loss to the Golden State Warriors. Pay no attention to the outcome or final score: The Lakers were mostly fine during the parts of the game that resembled a regular season contest, and were mostly fine with new cog Russell Westbrook on the court, even if they improved in measurable ways when he was replaced by Rajon Rondo. As several Lakers were at pains to explain after the exhibition, these are the very first steps in a long process, one that will require patience. “It could take all year to really be at our best,” said Frank Vogel, who for a variety of professional reasons will want to reorient things to this long view as often as possible. “It’s reasonable to think that there’s going to be some bumpy nights early in the season.”

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO