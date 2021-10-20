CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Fantasy basketball: Russell Westbrook, the rebuilt Warriors and other opening night takeaways

By John Cregan
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the morning of a thousand overreactions. (Most will be about Russell Westbrook. We will do our best to avoid.) The 2021 NBA fantasy off-season lasted about 48-72 hours. (Up from 2020's 48-72 minutes.) We have plenty of data points, hot takes and preseason observations to lend us a deep-dish...

www.espn.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Reveals What Lakers Should Do With Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is one of the better point guards in the league, and when the Los Angeles Lakers traded for him in the offseason, there was a belief that he would turn the team into instant contenders. The team was already a championship-caliber squad, however, the addition of Russ would theoretically push them over the edge.
NBA
thefocus.news

When will Klay Thompson play again?

The NBA is back with the Lakers taking on the Golden State Warriors on Opening Night. Is Klay Thompson playing tonight, and when will he be back?. It has been 859 days since Klay Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Thompson missed the following...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Advises Russell Westbrook After Big Game vs. Spurs: "He Is Going To Have To Figure Out Ways To Make An Impact Without Being On The Ball All The Time."

In a thriller win over the San Antonio Spurs, Russell Westbrook finally showed up and took over the Los Angeles Lakers. Brodie landed in Los Angeles surrounded by doubts, but he shook them off on Tuesday night, dropping 33 points and grabbing 10 rebounds on the Texas franchise. Anthony Davis...
NBA
95.7 The Game

Watch Klay Thompson dunk before Warriors-Lakers opening night

Klay Thompson is looking good as he continues to ramp up his rehab. After wrapping up his work during Tuesday's shootaround before the Warriors-Lakers season opener, the injured Warriors guard threw down a dunk. The reporters from @LetsGoWarriors shared video of Thompson from the Staples Center (2:22 mark below). The...
NBA
ESPN

NBA preseason: Injury updates on Klay Thompson, Zion Williamson, Kawhi Leonard and more

With NBA opening night just over two weeks away, teams are starting to construct their rosters and determine which players will be healthy for the start of the regular season. Several top players were sidelined by injuries in 2020-21 -- Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray, Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson -- and are still working toward a return this season.
NBA
defector.com

Russell Westbrook Has The Eye On Him

Lakers fans got their first look at their new superstar trio Tuesday night, in a preseason loss to the Golden State Warriors. Pay no attention to the outcome or final score: The Lakers were mostly fine during the parts of the game that resembled a regular season contest, and were mostly fine with new cog Russell Westbrook on the court, even if they improved in measurable ways when he was replaced by Rajon Rondo. As several Lakers were at pains to explain after the exhibition, these are the very first steps in a long process, one that will require patience. “It could take all year to really be at our best,” said Frank Vogel, who for a variety of professional reasons will want to reorient things to this long view as often as possible. “It’s reasonable to think that there’s going to be some bumpy nights early in the season.”
NBA
Daily Mail

Russell Westbrook has a NIGHTMARE debut for the Lakers as Lebron James and Co lose on opening night to the Golden State Warriors... while Giannis Antetokounmpo stars for defending champions Milwaukee Bucks against the Brooklyn Nets

Russell Westbrook was told to 'go home and watch a comedy' by LeBron James after enduring a nightmare start to life as a Los Angeles Laker following defeat by the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers assembled an All-Star cast of talent on their roster over the summer with Westbrook arriving...
NBA
Pasadena Star-News

New-look Lakers fall to Warriors as Russell Westbrook struggles in debut

LOS ANGELES — It was just the first night of the Lakers’ season, but forget the slow build – why wait for the drama?. On a pull-out-the-stops kind of evening, there was a fourth-quarter comeback, a player checking in on his first day on the squad, and more than a few fast-breaks and big-time shots.
NBA
ESPN

Fantasy basketball: Top takeaways from the NBA preseason

If you've played fantasy football, you know how hazardous banking solely on preseason play and narratives can prove. We can reference Ja'Marr Chase's training camp struggles as a recent and telling example. This doesn't mean that we can't glean meaningful and actionable information from the NBA's exhibition season, rather we'll...
NBA
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Exchanges Words with a Fan Sitting Courtside

On Thursday night the Lakers played their final preseason game against the Kings. It ended as another preseason loss for the Lakers, which makes them 0-6. Not the outcome anyone wants, but time will tell if it is actually worrying. That was not the only thing that happened that night...
NBA

Comments / 0

