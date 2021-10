The entire state of Louisiana let out an unrestricted sigh of relief yesterday when Governor John Bel Edwards dropped most of the mask rules in place in our state. Now, you can shop for groceries, go to a sporting event, and a lot more while showing the bottom part of your face. Before you enthusiastically chunk the masks you've needed to go pretty much anywhere public in Louisiana, just know you may still need it.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO