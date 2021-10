Music memorabilia is a multi-million dollar industry and it’s seen some pretty bizarre things in its time. Elvis Presley’s legacy was so great, for example, that people were willing to fork over thousands of dollars for a jar containing his hair. A while back, one “Florida Man” also got busted stealing a trailer full of Lynyrd Skynyrd memorabilia ahead of a charity event, presumably to auction off the items himself. The latest and craziest item put up for auction in the world of music memorabilia includes a little old band called the Grateful Dead. A t-shirt from their earliest days in ’67 just sold for upwards of $17.6k. What’s your take– is that a fair price? Details below.

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO