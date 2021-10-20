That's My Kind of Stress! 10/26 Event

TIME: 7-8PM (7pm-7:30pm shift and 7:30pm-8pm shift) LOCATION: Terrace Bakery (right near Terraces blue mail lockers) Challah For Hunger gathers every Thursday to continue the centuries-old tradition of baking challah together and practicing tikkun olam in an inclusive environment. For all the volunteers and many of the customers, CfH provides opportunities to be involved in a fun and dedicated community, address humanitarian problems, develop and practice new skills, gain business and leadership experience, and engage in traditions of challah and tzedakah. Want to learn more about Challah for Hunger at IC? Email lgoldberg2@ithaca.edu.
