Ithaca, NY

That's My Kind of Stress! 10/26 Event

ithaca.edu
 9 days ago

That's My Kind of Stress! Event for staff and faculty. Tuesday October 26, 9:30-10:45am, Taughannock Falls Room. Did you ever notice that you seem to have a pattern of behavior when you are managing your time and work - and that...

www.ithaca.edu

EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
FIRST For Women

3 Simple Ways to Keep Your Blood Pressure Under Control

Staggeringly, almost half of women struggle with high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And a recent study published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology found that women in their early 40s with even mild hypertension — a top number between 130 and 139 mm Hg and a bottom number between 80 and 89 mm Hg — have more than double the risk of heart disease as men of the same age, with the same numbers.
thunder1320.com

SNAP Food Benefits to increase starting Friday

Almost 848,000 people in Tennessee will see their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits go up by about 21% starting tomorrow. Recipients of the program that formerly known as food stamps will receive, on average, an extra $36 a month on their EBT cards going forward. Peter Martino, chief...
spring.org.uk

The Simple Technique That Lowers Blood Pressure

Simple self-monitoring of blood pressure can help motivate people to keep the level down, research finds. High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a dangerous condition that causes damage to the blood vessels and leads to life-threatening diseases such as heart attacks and strokes. The study suggests that self-monitoring blood pressure...
#Stress#Ithaca College#Student Engagement#Event
Vice

'Lightworker' Who Said COVID Vaccines Harm the Spirit Hospitalized With COVID

Magenta Pixie, a beloved and widely followed New Age figure in the United Kingdom who says that she channels a “divine intelligence” known as “the White Winged Collective Consciousness of Nine,” has been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Telegram updates from her husband and daughter. In recent months, Pixie has often discussed her opposition to COVID vaccines, using coded language in which she likens them to poison apples and urging her followers to think twice before “eating the pie.”
WebMD

UK Study Links COVID Vaccines to Neurological Disorders

Oct. 27, 2021 -- A study conducted in the United Kingdom found that people vaccinated against COVID-19 may have neurological conditions such as Guillain-Barre Syndrome, but that people who actually catch COVID have a much higher chance of having those conditions, the BBC reported. “The risks of adverse neurological events...
theeastcountygazette.com

The SNAP Program May Caused A Pinch For Many

Thousands of people who qualify for food stamps will soon feel the pinch as pandemic funding ends and the holiday season approaches, IRI analysts said. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is home to many unemployed individuals including others who work minimum wage jobs and struggle to make ends meet.
spring.org.uk

The Best Exercise To Reduce Blood Pressure

This fun exercise will lower blood pressure and arterial stiffness. Training and completing a marathon or a fun run will lower blood pressure, decease arterial stiffening, and reverse the aging of blood vessels, a study has found. First-time marathon runners, after training and completing the run, had a 4-year reduction...
WTRF- 7News

$20,000 for dental care headed to Wheeling Health Right

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – When was the last time you heard someone talk about dental care? Even though health has been at the top of most Americans’ minds for two years now, it’s often left out of the conversation. The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation wants to put it back in the spotlight, with a […]
wclnj.com

The Black Poster Project - Opioid Crisis Awareness Event on 10/26

Help raise awareness surrounding the dangers of opioid addiction by attending this important and impactful evening. WCL PFA Parent Academy Presents: An Evening With Alumni in Recovery and a Glimpse Into The Black Poster Project. October 26, 2021 in the WCMS Gymnasium. Doors open at 6:15 to walk the project and speakers begin at 7. Registration is required as this evening has a strict 50 person max. Click here to register: https://forms.gle/ZZwY1haHe6jN9MZ79.
TheConversationAU

3 ways we sabotage relationships (and 3 ways to kick the habit)

Popular culture has plenty of examples of people sabotaging their romantic relationships. In the movie 10 Things I Hate About You, Kat says she has no interest in romantic engagements. Then Patrick asks about her dating style: You disappoint them from the start and then you’re covered, right? But as the plot develops, we learn this is Kat’s way of protecting herself, to cope with the trauma of a previous relationship. Other people move through relationships searching for “the one”, making quick assessments of their romantic partners. In the TV series The Mindy Project, Mindy is a successful obstetrician and gynaecologist with poor relationship...
ithaca.edu

Taking in the Moment

Students attending Ithaca College have always been fortunate to be able to spend time exploring the local gorges, parks and trailways. Now, students in the James J. Whalen School of Music are taking advantage of the lush Ithaca scenery for mental health and wellness. The group Musicians Outside Seeking Serenity...
ithaca.edu

Challah-Ween Bake with Hillel & Challah For Hunger

TIME: 7-8PM (7pm-7:30pm shift and 7:30pm-8pm shift) LOCATION: Terrace Bakery (right near Terraces blue mail lockers) Challah For Hunger gathers every Thursday to continue the centuries-old tradition of baking challah together and practicing tikkun olam in an inclusive environment. For all the volunteers and many of the customers, CfH provides opportunities to be involved in a fun and dedicated community, address humanitarian problems, develop and practice new skills, gain business and leadership experience, and engage in traditions of challah and tzedakah. Want to learn more about Challah for Hunger at IC? Email lgoldberg2@ithaca.edu.
ithaca.edu

Swipe Out Hunger Drive Wednesday!

This Wednesday is your chance! This semester is winding down, and you are likely not going to use all those meal passes that come with your meal plan. Don't let them go to waste when they can be given out and make a huge difference for someone!. This Wednesday is...
